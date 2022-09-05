The University of Guam will give $1,000 and $500 scholarships to eligible student-athletes, thanks to a generous donation from the World Theater Productions and the Guam Philharmonic Foundation, Inc.

The groups gave $10,000 to the university through the UOG Endowment Foundation, according to a UOG news release.

The World Theater Production and the Guam Philharmonic Foundation organized the live musical production “Miss Saigon,” which was held in the UOG Calvo Field House recently. The show wrapped up on Sunday.

On opening night, during intermission, WTP and the Guam Philharmonic Foundation presented a $10,000 check to UOG President Thomas Krise and other UOG officials. The donation will be used for scholarships for student-athletes this academic year, according to UOG.

Doug Palmer, UOG athletic director, said in a statement, “This is a great partnership with World Theater Productions, as we both help young people develop their skills in acting and singing as well as their sports skills. This helps students pay for their college education at UOG as WTP presents the best acting and musical productions on the island of Guam at the UOG Calvo Field House.”

According to UOG, this is the second donation WTP has made to the school’s Triton Athletics program through the UOG Endowment Foundation.

WTP has used the field house for past productions of "Mamma Mia" and "Frozen Jr."