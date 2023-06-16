Guam’s 14-year-old golf sensation Tyanna Jacot started her summer on a high note, placing sixth at the Singapore Junior Golf Championship 2023 last Friday at the exclusive and challenging Seletar Country Club.

“I really wanted to place near the top in my grouping,” said Tyanna Jacot, who finished the three-day tournament 11 over par. “I liked the layout of the course and thought it was shorter than the last time I played in Singapore.”

Also representing Guam in Singapore, Stüssy Shiroma, Trey Jacot and Mina Manibusan took to the links. Shiroma and Tyanna Jacot were the only two from the contingent to make the cut. Shiroma placed 18th, while Trey Jacot and Manibusan gained valuable experience.

Tyanna Jacot, on the first day, opened the tournament with a birdie, shot par over the next 10 holes and struggled over the last three trips to the cup.

“I hit a nice drive to start the first hole that left me about 115 yards to the pin,” said Tyanna Jacot, who opened the tournament on a high note. “My second shot was not as good as it should have been, but I was on the green in two. My third shot was a putt from about 24 feet and all I wanted to do was get it close. I wasn’t expecting to get a birdie, but it rolled in and was a pleasant surprise.”

When Tyanna Jacot arrived in Singapore and played her practice round, it gave her a chance to learn the course and formulate a game plan. But she didn’t play the 16th, 17th and 18th holes, which proved costly in match play.

“The last three holes gave me some problems because we didn't get to play them during our practice round,” she said. “So it was the first time I was able to play those holes and I didn't feel comfortable on the tee box.”

Unfamiliar and ill-prepared, Tyanna Jacot’s tee shots didn’t leave her in a great position.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t land the ball where I should have that would have put me in a better place for pars on those holes,” she said.

Tyanna Jacot finished round one with 4 over par and planned for a better day two. In round two, she shot 5 over par, which was good enough to make the cut but she knew she could play better. Heading into the final round, Tyanna Jacot and Singapore’s Valencia Chang were tied for seventh place. With competitors from Malaysia and Thailand placed higher on the leader board, Tyanna Jacot saved her best round for last.

“Going into day three all I was thinking was: I must play better than yesterday,” she recalled.

“I tried to play loose and not put any undue pressure on myself on the last day. I really focused on my putting,” added Tyanna Jacot, who birdied the fourth, seventh and 14th holes, finishing the last seven holes 1 under par.

“I think I did meet my goals, but I feel like I could’ve done better and placed higher,” she said. “The most challenging part of the course was definitely the putting.”

Tyanna Jacot said that she is grateful to represent Guam in golf tournaments like these.

“Playing, learning, and being exposed to all these different countries is forever a blessing,” she said.

With Singapore behind her and more tournaments filling her calendar, Tyanna Jacot’s summer will continue this weekend at the 2023 Guam Amateur Golf Championship. The St. John’s School standout is marked as one of the players to beat.

“I don’t feel any extra pressure going into the Guam Amateurs this weekend,” she said. “I just plan on playing my game and shoot the lowest I can.”

Then, with the biggest tournament of the summer taking place next month, Tyanna Jacot, and several others from Guam, will compete in the IMG Academy Junior World Championships in San Diego, California.

“I am very excited to play in the IMGs next month,” she said. “It will be my first time playing at Torrey Pines Golf Course and my goal for the tournament is to make the cut and play all four days.”