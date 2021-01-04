When Jeff Cobb was a child, he loved watching professional wrestling with his father and the experience brought them closer together. While Hulk Hogan or the Ultimate Warrior slammed their opponents to the mat or climbed to the top turnbuckle before diving off and landing a death-defying blow, they would shout at the television.

The lights, the action, the blood, the pain, the showmanship, Cobb knew that he had found his calling.

“I always wanted to be a pro wrestler since I was a little kid,” said Cobb, who moved to Guam from Hawaii with his family in 1992. “When I was a kid, Hulk Hogan drew me in, with the colors and larger-than-life aura about them. It was cool,” added Cobb, who graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 2000, where he was a two-time All-Island wrestling champion.

As a young teenager growing up on Guam, besides the occasional backyard pretend pro wrestling mock-up, there were were no organized venues for Cobb to try and pursue his passion. And, at the time, he didn’t know what amateur wrestling was, but, it was wrestling and he tried out for the team.

“I joined amateur wrestling at JFK because I thought it was pro wrestling,” said Cobb, who took home gold in the 189-pound and Heavyweight Divisions.

Four years later, he represented Guam at the 2004 Athens Summer Games, carrying the flag during Opening Ceremonies as he led the tiny delegation into the Olympic Stadium.

“It was a huge honor, being able to carry your country’s flag into the Olympic Stadium was very surreal,” said the 5-foot-10, 265-pound former Olympian.

For about the next half-decade, Cobb stuck with amateur wrestling, but his dream of becoming a professional consumed him. In 2009, at the age of 27, his dream became a reality.

“It was super cool,” said Cobb, remembering his professional debut for the Hawaiian promotion Action Zone Wrestling. “It was really fun, a crazy experience, definitely, nerve-wracking.”

“It felt like I was supposed to be doing this,” he said.

Cobb, having secured the AZW Heavyweight title on three separate occasions, had been paying his dues, defining his style, creating an image, and working on getting discovered.

Appearing in various promotions and securing a handful of titles, Cobb was ready for a larger promotion.

In 2017, he signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling, one of the world’s most prestigious promotions, and he has been thrilling Japanese crowds ever since.

Cobb said that he loves “being signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling and being able to make a great living.”

Tomorrow night, in Wrestle Kingdom 15, he will take on Shingo Takagi for the NEVER Openweight Championship, a title he owned in April 2019.

Cobb said that fans can expect to see him deliver “a lot of pain, a lot of hard-hitting action, and me, holding a championship over my head,” a feat he has been dreaming of ever since the coronavirus pandemic led to the promotion canceling its events.

While NJPW has been back in action since September 2020, entertaining and competing in less-than-capacity arenas has taken a bit of getting used to.

“With this pandemic thing, they are kind of limited to certain cheers and whatnot,” Cobb said. “It’s great to have some of the fans back in the arenas.

“It’s on its way back to being normal.”

Cobb, 38, said he plans to keep wrestling as long as long as his body holds up and he looks forward to returning to Guam to see his mother, Elaine, younger brother, Brandon, and other friends and family.

While he was last on island in October 2019, the pandemic and travel restrictions have kept him away.

“If is wasn’t for this pandemic, I would definitely have made a point to come home for a little bit,” Cobb said.

“I definitely miss the people and the food - family, people, food,” he added.

“Because of the pandemic, there was a kibosh on everything,” he said.

"We were pretty much off - wrestling-wise - from March," he added.

Although not being able to enter the ring has been frustrating, Jeff Cobb took solace in knowing the pandemic had to end at some point and he remained committed to his craft.

He never gave up hope.

For Cobb, wrestling is life and the dream is real.

“Definitely, just keep training because you never know if it will go back to normal tomorrow. You want to be ready to go," Cobb said.

“If you have dreams, just keep following them," he added. "Don’t let anybody tell you no.”