2021 Amateur Golf Championship slated for this weekend

Island golf fans will get a treat this weekend with the Guam National Golf Federation hosting the upcoming 2021 Guam Amateur Golf Championship May 29-31 at Country Club of the Pacific in Talofofo, GNGF announced in a press release.

The stroke play tournament format will feature some of the best golfers on island.

“The Guam Amateur Championship is our signature event which is held annually, and will determine the 2021 champion of both the Men and Ladies Divisions amongst Guam’s top golfers. Men will tee off from the 'tips,' or black tees, while the ladies will tee off from the red tees, and (United States Golf Association) rules will apply,” said Sirena Cassidy, Guam National Team director for the GNGF.

Cassidy said island golf fans can expect to see some of the best golfers on island competing on the CCP greens.

"We expect the course condition to be challenging and the weather, as always, will definitely be a factor. Nevertheless, it should make it a highly competitive event with some low scores being posted,” Cassidy added.

The men’s field includes veteran golfers Vic Borja, Louie Sunga, Daryl Poe, Sam Teker and other young players including Redge Camacho, Nalapon Vongalorn, Ricardo Terlaje, Kevin Oberiano and Mark Musgni. Top Guam Junior National Team members Eduardo Terlaje, Anton Lacson, Ivan Sablan, Jacob Fergurgur, Ryan Lee and others are expected to be in the tournament field.

Top veteran golfers Tessie Blair, Rose Tarpley, Emiri Sunga and Tai Maulupe headline the Ladies Division, together with up-and-coming junior golf standout Kayley Kang and others.

As with the previous 2019 Guam Amateur Championship, the Tournament Committee has again added a net score competition which will be based on the players’ actual handicaps. “We will have both a Men and Ladies Division, and there will be great prizes and trophies to be awarded to individual low net and low gross players.”

The winners of this tournament will also earn a spot and points on the World Amateur Golf Ranking, GNGF stated in the release. The top men's finisher also will qualify automatically for a spot on the Guam Nomura Cup team.