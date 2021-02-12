Dozens of canopies and high-flying, high-speed enthusiasts dotted the Guam International Raceway parking lot on Sunday as the 2021 Monster Energy Guam Motocross season kicked off with a tuneup practice round.

Before action got underway, Guam International Racing Motorcycle Association President Bob Bucek revved up festivities with a pandemic-postponed award ceremony, recognizing champions from the 2020 season. He had wanted to host the awards ceremony last year, but let the pandemic and the number of new coronavirus cases help guide the decision to postpone.

"Because of the COVID thing, we had to sort things out. We wanted to see what would happen,” he said, adding that the 2021 season will officially start Feb. 21.

As last year’s top finishers and all children regardless of placement waited for their names to be called over the public address system, racers walked up to receive their awards. In years past, a mosh of participants would make their way up on stage and receive their awards as a motocross family, but social distancing rules and regulations prompted Bucek to adopt a more careful approach.

“The podium itself had three different tiers and each tier was about 10 feet apart from each other,” Bucek said. “And you didn’t come up until you were called. Everyone had to stay in the pits until their class was called and their name was called.”

As soon as the ceremony concluded, competitors from 50cc Mini-bikes to Open Motocross and ATV Divisions made the final adjustments to their machines, geared up, and waited for their heats to be called and the races to begin. As the green flags waved and dirt spewed out from underneath quick-spinning rubber, riders were in for a treat - a diabolical new course section that would test even the most seasoned racing veterans. While the youngest riders competed on the inside kids’ track and did not experience the challenge, older, more experienced racers were in for a surprise.

“We’ve got what I call the O-T-B section, which stands for over-the-bars section, which is an un-rhythm section,” Bucek said. … “I built these so there’s no rhythm to them at all. They’re evil.

“I’ve been watching people go through them in practice and they’re living up to their name, and I’m smiling. They’re fun. Everyone’s loving them because they are so difficult. It’s a real challenge.”

Bucek told The Guam Daily Post his team also added other new features, including a wall jump.

JR Cepeda, 23, said that he especially enjoyed the O-T-B section.

Idle time prompts new challenges

Two days before Sunday's warmup, Bucek and company had not planned to alter the 2020 track design and had been content with preparing the track for the upcoming season. But with time to spare, manpower and machines resting idle, they decided to up the ante and get creative.

“We started out just wanting to prep the track and get it ready for Sunday, get rid of all of the ruts from rainy season and everything, cut back some of this grass and get it pretty,” Bucek said. “So we got it pretty and we had a couple days to spare so we started moving some dirt.”

For helping prepare the track and supplying prizes, medals and trophies, Bucek thanked sponsors Monster Energy Guam, Cycles Plus, Unitek Environmental Guam, Smithbridge Guam Inc., Rocky Mountain Precast Guam and Triple J Motors.

“I honestly think we’ve got the best sponsors anybody could have ever wanted,” Bucek said. “They’ve been sticking with us through thick and thin.

“When our racetrack was in jeopardy of being taken away to be turned into a shooting range by the Marines, all the way through, they’ve stuck with us. They helped us. They helped fight our battles with us. They stood alongside and we really appreciate them very, very much for that.”

Bucek said that without their support and their leadership, "the gate would probably be closed.”

Making tracks through the pandemic

On Guam, as the pandemic rolls on but appears to continue to lose steam, the public health emergency’s dubious one-year anniversary rapidly approaches. While most sports on island are still shuttered, with a few limping back to life, motocross seemingly hasn’t skipped a beat.

“I’ve got to thank our leadership of Jeff Rios and Tim Wenden, along with Tom Akigami and Henry Simpson and all them,” Bucek said. “They’ve really been able to juggle things around and manage what’s going on here in a safe-COVID way. So we have been able to come out and the track has reopened.

“Once the governor lifted some restrictions, we were able to come back here - as long as we did it safely. We wore our masks. We socially distanced, and we rode responsibly. It was all about being responsible. If you’re responsible enough, we trust you enough to come out here and have a good time with us.”

April usually means Smokin' Wheels. Does it still?

With April rapidly approaching, GIRMAC and other race organizations would ordinarily be preparing their tracks for Smokin’ Wheels, the region’s premier off-road extravaganza, but quarantine and other travel restrictions may limit the event's scope. With many locations in the U.S. and Japan struggling to contain the coronavirus, Smokin’ Wheels may still happen, but may not include competitors from the virus-stricken nations.

“We definitely want it to happen,” Bucek said. “We’re not sure what’s going on with the mainland. They really seem to be having a real problem with this COVID thing over there. Japan seems to be getting more of a handle. I think they’re trying to do their Olympics.”

“If we can’t bring in international riders, of course, we want to do a local event,” he added. “When we first started Smokin’ Wheels, it was pretty much a local event. … All the bike riders were local. There were no stars from the States when we first started. Smokin’ Wheels is a big deal, regardless if you have international riders or not. It’s the big event.”

A good spread and welcome spike

Despite obvious challenges brought on by COVID-19 and government-imposed restrictions, GIRMAC’s membership base is growing, attracting military and Guamanian riders alike.

“It just keeps spreading and spreading,” Bucek said. … “Not a bad spread like the COVID spread – not at all.”