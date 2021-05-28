The island's drifting community is gearing up for its 15th year of competition. And, after a slightly scaled-down version last year, thanks to COVID-19, the organizers with Upshift Ent. and the 2021 Proline Drifting Championships are eager to host an epic series.

The season kicks off this Sunday at the Guam International Raceway asphalt oval track. There are currently seven to 10 drivers signed up, with each driver set to battle for the next five rounds.

"Anything can happen, and anyone can snag the championship title," organizer Tom Akigami stated in a press release. "This year's competitions will be alternating with Sunday daytime competitions and Saturday night competitions."

According to Akigami, local interest in drifting picked up after a demonstration by former D1 Grand Prix world champion Katsuhiro Ueo in 2006 at the Raceway’s parking lot, followed by an impromptu single-car tournament judged by the champion racer.

In 2007, DDX rolled out a full introduction of tandem drifting, featuring the two cars that popularized the sport in the United States.

The 2007 event was the official start of drifting competitions on Guam that was also featured in Option Magazine and Drift Tengoku Magazine out of Japan.

"There is such a rich history of drifting on Guam with multiple celebrity and professional drivers that have passed through to hold driving clinics, judge events, and even participate in competition with our local drivers," Akigami stated in the press release. "Since then, the sport of drifting has gained tremendous ground to become mainstream around the world!"

The 2021 schedule is as follows:

• Sunday, May 30, Round 1

• Saturday, June 26, Round 2

• Sunday, July 25, Round 3

• Saturday, Sept. 4, Round 4

• Sunday, Oct. 17, Round 5 Finals

Admission to watch is free and current government restrictions regarding COVID-19 will be enforced at the raceway.