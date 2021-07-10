The school year for seniors from the Class of 2021 may have been completely different, but one thing shall remain constant – the Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete Awards. Without fail and against all odds, including the coronavirus pandemic which has altered the event for two straight years, the time-honored program has recognized the island's best and brightest student-athletes for 21 years.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of holiday plays, spring performances, proms, and graduations, it has not deterred Dr. Thomas Shieh from searching for and recognizing the island’s finest graduating scholar-athletes.

For 19 straight years, the Shieh Awards had ended with jubilant celebrations held on stage where Guam’s top male and female athletes were recognized, but the past two years have presented unforeseen, impossible challenges.

While there will be no stage for finalists and the two winners and finalists to adorn, Shieh’s message reads loud and clear for all to hear: “The world is your stage, your future is bright, your parents and families have raised you to be the best you can be, so it’s up to you now to take it from here.”

The 2021 Shieh Award finalists, in alphabetic order, are:

Brock Ada, Father Duenas Memorial School; Andrew Alconaba, George Washington High School; Sebastian Castro, Harvest Christian Academy; Kiana Clark, Okkodo High School; Elijah Garrido, FDMS; Savannah Grant, GWHS; Maria Gregoire, Academy of Our Lady of Guam; Nathan Mangune, OHS; Austia Mendiola, Notre Dame High School; Erie Ortega, John F. Kennedy High School; Precious Pecson, Tiyan High School; Victoria Quichocho, THS; Minami Rabago, NDHS; Sairus Shambach, JFKHS; Tylee Shepard, St. John’s School; Anthony Taiga Simon, SJS; Trinity Terlaje, HCA; Abigail Guzman Uy, Simon Sanchez High School; Cody Jurel Villegas, SSHS; Joseph Vinch, Guam High School; Sameha Wilbanks, GHS.

Prizes for everyone

This year’s finalists will each receive the latest generation of the Apple iPad. Shieh also will select one person for the Service Volunteer Award, where $1,000.00 will be donated to the charity of the winner's choice. As for the search for the Male and Female Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete winners, that is yet to be determined.

Shieh, in a news release, said, “We received an overwhelming number of qualified nominations this year from our island’s high schools and it was very competitive. This year's class has a combined total average GPA of 3.92.”

He added that candidates include scholar-athletes aspiring to be engineers, nurses, doctors, coaches, teachers, environmentalists, Olympic athletes and researchers

Their potential to succeed is limitless, he said.