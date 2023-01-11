The 2022 Holiday TipOFF basketball tournament ended its Day of Champions on Saturday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, tournament organizers announced in a press release.

For No. 2-seeded Azkals and Sharks, who captured titles in their respective divisions through "if" games in a playoff double-elimination format, success was gained on the hardwood.

In the Men's Recreation Division, the Sharks were led by Reggie Rechebong, who dropped in 16 points, carrying his team on the offensive end of the floor. With long-range 3-pointers, power moves to the basket and 9-for-11 from the charity stripe, Rechebong led the Sharks to the 60-56 victory against top-seeded Agat MO.

Aiding in the Sharks offense, Darrell Shandor scored 10 points, Jay Casimiro dropped in 9 points, Ben Whitaker scored 8 points and Alfredo Royster chipped in with 7 points.

Agat’s Cory Lorenzo scored a game-high 24 points, followed by Ryan Nangauta with 15 points in the loss.

Rechebong was named tournament MVP and Lorenzo received the top-scorer tournament award with 173 total points, averaging 19.22 per game.

In the Coed Recreation Division, the Azkals’ Shawn Lamparero secured a 52-51 victory against top-seeded Imperial Royals.

Lamparero, under pressure, made 1-of-2 free throws due to a technical call with 3.8 seconds remaining in regulation.

“That was crazy fun,” said Azkals assistant coach Jennie Lyn Matta.

Lamparero scored 14 points and teammate Harold Matta chipped in with 12 points.

Royals’ JayVince Castro scored a game-high 21 points, followed by JC Carreon and Alex Conway with 11 points apiece.

Lamparero was named MVP.

Azkals' Oscar Espinosa was awarded the top-scorer tournament award with 120 total points, averaging 17.14 per game.

"Eleven teams, 45 games were an exciting 10 days for everyone involved at UOG, " said tournament coordinator Elsa Ulloa.

Ulloa added that seeing the players and fans spend their holidays in the gym defined a community that shared the same passion for basketball.

"It was amazing to see everyone come together and experience the ups and downs that basketball brings, " she said.