After the COVID-19 pandemic altered Guam’s sporting landscape for over two years, promotors and organizations are now able able to provide their services and competition to the island.

Although Brazilian jiujitsu promoter Steve Shimizu is excited for the May 7 relaunch of the Marianas Open at Tiyan High School - hosting the 2022 event is bittersweet.

Shimizu’s uncle, Paul Shimizu, the driving force and guiding light behind the event, died last week. Paul Shimizu, the youngest of his brothers, was not only one of Guam’s most-successful and respected business moguls, he was also a champion of sports. Through Paul Shimizu’s philanthropy and belief in his island, high-level events such as the Marianas Open have been able to flourish.

“My Uncle Paul is the one that taught me everything about how to do events. He taught me how to put things together and how to do it right,” Shimizu said.

“If he didn't show me this, I don't think I would be an event promoter, to push this kind of tournament. I don't think I would be able to make this happen the way it is today, … He made me realize that the event is not just for making money. The event is something you have to live, you have to be it, you have to be one with the event.”

“My Uncle Paul taught me a lot, a great deal. And he's a legend!” Shimizu said.

The 2022 Marianas Open serves two important purposes: It marks the nearing of the end of the pandemic and it allows opportunity for martial artists to test their skills in competition. This year will also honor the spirit and dedication of Paul Shimizu.

Shimizu told The Guam Daily Post that the largest factor for relaunching the Marianas Open was to give back to the community. He also said that he was inspired by a mother’s heartfelt plea.

“I was approached by a parent just a few months ago,” Shimizu said. “She said to me: ‘My son looks forward to these events all the time. I just wish you would continue do it.'”

During that encounter, the mother’s 11-year-old son approached Shimizu, pleading for him to host another Marianas Open.

“‘I'm really, really hoping that I can compete one day in the tournament,’” Shimizu recalled the kid telling him. “‘My dream is to win the gold in the Marianas Open.’”

"When you have an 11-year-old kid talking to you like that, that just lights the fire back up. So, you know, it hit me hard. And I decided to get back up and start this again, start the event because it truly is the people's event. And so I'm going to put it together one more time for the island of Guam, and we're going to rock and roll,” Shimizu said.

While the 2022 Marianas Open will not be as large as it has been in the past, attracting world champion black belts from off island competing for thousands of dollars, several international competitors from California, Korea and Japan have already registered.

With 70 confirmed registrants and registration open until May 5, Shimizu expects that number to grow.

“I think we should just all be grateful that we're all back at this again,” he said.