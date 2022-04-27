It was a weekend of stellar youth baseball as the 2022 PONY 14U Baseball League kicked off Saturday at the Triple J Guam Baseball Academy Field at the Okkodo High School campus in Dededo.

In the first of a Saturday double-header, the Pirates dominated the Reds 12-0 behind pitcher Javier Taimanglo who pitched a no-hitter in the five-inning game. At the plate, Javier was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, while catcher Evan Acosta added two runs and an RBI to the offensive onslaught.

In the second game, Southside unleashed a huge offensive display with a 20-0 victory over O’tayy. Second baseman Cohen Pangilinan was named player of the game, going 2-for-2 and three RBIs.

On Sunday, the Pirates met up with Southside for a slugfest and the Pirates emerged victorious with a 7-6 victory. Pirates center fielder was named player of the game, going 3-for-3.

In the second game of the day, the Reds defeated O’tay 12-8. O’tayy short stop Choletha Lujan went 2-for-2 on the day.

