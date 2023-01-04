2023 Calvo's SelectCare Grand Prix tennis tournament to swing into action

The Calvo's SelectCare Grand Prix tennis tournament will make its return Jan. 13, the Tennis Academy of Guam announced in a press release.

With support from the title sponsor, the Grand Prix tournament will begin with the Boys and Girls Junior Singles events and end with Skilled Mixed Doubles and free High School Doubles events on Feb 3.

Calvo’s SelectCare and the Tennis Academy of Guam have teamed up to provide the tournament since 2015, TAG said in the release.

The tournament includes U8 and U10 youth events, which gives the next generation an opportunity to get their match play started at a young age.

In addition to junior events, there will also be Men’s and Women’s Skilled Singles and Doubles competition.

“The more you play, the better you will become,” said tournament director Joshua Cepeda.

According to Cepeda, the tournament includes U8 to U18 Junior Singles, Men's and Women's Skilled Singles and Doubles, Skilled Mixed Doubles and Free Boys and Girls High School Doubles.

The deadline to enter the Junior Singles is 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Matches will be played at the Guam National Tennis Center and Hyatt Regency Guam courts.

To register and for more information, visit tennisacademyguam.com or contact Cepeda at 671-483-8524.