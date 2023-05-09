The Micronesian Games Council hosted a virtual meeting May 2 to discuss the recent postponement of the Micronesian Games.

The 2023 Games were scheduled for the middle of summer, but construction and other delays led to its postponement.

During the meeting, topics related to venues and facilities were discussed. After deliberation and discussion about a time frame, the council unanimously agreed to hold the event June 15-24, 2024, on Majuro, which was the original location of the 2023 Games.

“The Micronesian Games is an event like no other. Its organization and participation by the 10 countries, states, and territories of Micronesia reflects the true spirit of our culture and identity and acknowledges the opportunities that sport brings to the youth of our countries,” stated a May 5 letter from the Republic of the Marshall Islands Minister of Education, Sports & Training Wilbur Heine to the president of the Micronesian Games Council, Aurelio Joab. “On behalf of … President David Kabua, members of his Cabinet, and the people and Government of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, we enthusiastically endorse these new dates and commit our ongoing support to the agreements we have made.”