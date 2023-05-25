With elite pitching from five different youngsters, the 2023 Middle School 76 PONY All-Star Game wrapped up the baseball season Sunday at the Triple J Auto softball and baseball fields at Okkodo High School in Dededo.

In a barnburner of a game, the team with members from F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, Agueda I. Johnston Middle School, Luis P. Untalan Middle School and Astumbo Middle School defeated the squad comprised of Inarajan Middle School, Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School, Jose Rios Middle School and Oceanview Middle School 4-2.

The game featured Guam’s Ty Leon Guerrero, Matt Elm, Rodney San Nicolas and one other hurler combining for 17 strikeouts, six runs, six hits and three base on balls.