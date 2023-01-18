2023 Oceania Championships awarded to Brisbane, Toowoomba and Rotorua

The Oceania Cycling Confederation announced in a press release that Queensland, Australia, will host 2023 Oceania Championships in track, road, mountain bike and BMX freestyle between March 19 and April 2.

Toowoomba, Australia, about 80 miles west of Brisbane, is to host MTB downhill April 1 and 2

Rotorua, New Zealand, will host BMX Racing April 16.

Following an inaugural combined Oceania Cycling Championship in 2022, Brisbane and Toowoomba, cities in Australia, will host Oceania’s best cyclists across track, road, mountain bike and BMX Freestyle. Brisbane has continued to deliver as a cycling leader, hosting the recent UCI BMX Freestyle World Cup, track cycling at the Commonwealth Games, round of the UCI Track World Cup, the Tour de Brisbane and the Australian Track National Championships since 2017, the confederation said in the release. Track, road, BMX Freestyle and Mountain Bike Cross-Country will be held in Brisbane. Toowoomba will host the Mountain Bike Downhill Championships.

“The UCI and Oceania Cycling Confederation are delighted to welcome the Oceania Championships back to Brisbane and Queensland in 2023,” Oceania Cycling Confederation President Tony Mitchell said in the press release. “The inaugural combined Oceania Championships this year were a huge success, with our regions leading athletes in action across three weeks of exciting competition.”

“The Oceania Cycling Confederation extends its thanks to the Queensland Government via Tourism and Events Queensland and AusCycling for again hosting the Championships,” he added.

The 2023 Oceania BMX Championships will be held in Rotorua, New Zealand, in April as part of the shared hosting agreement between Australia and New Zealand.