Twenty-two coaches are working toward earning the Guam Football Association “C” Coaching Diploma, the recognized certification for youth team coaches and the local prerequisite for higher level international coaching licenses.

For course participant Jeff Mindo, the decision to take part in and complete the course was an easy one that fits with his coaching goals.

“I decided that it would be more legitimate – in terms of taking a coaching course – to become more knowledgeable and certified, especially since we are guiding youth players,” Mindo said. “It was highly important to me that I gain the knowledge to properly teach youth.”

For Mindo, his participation in the course was also personal.

“The second reason for taking the course was for my family – I have a son who I love to train, and for him, it’s very important that I develop myself as a coach and to acquire the knowledge and training to give him the proper guidance,” he said.

Thirdly, the civic-minded Mindo wanted to give back to the community.

“My other reason why I decided to take the course was to assist with community development,” he said. “I gave this a lot of thought: As we get older, we’re always looking to see what we can do to give back to the community. Some give back through charities or other forms of donations, but what I found encouraging, personally, was teaching children and giving them the tools they need to become better soccer players and individuals.”

Key takeaway

Course participant Pele Torres wants to continue a cycle of coaching that had previously helped him become a better player in his youth days.

“My inspiration for taking this course is my dad (Robert Torres Jr.),” he said. “He’s coached me throughout the years and I wanted to follow in his footsteps and coach my daughter as she begins her soccer journey."

Pele Torres, who also is a coach for the FC Beercelona men’s team and an assistant coach for the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars boys soccer team, is excited to become a better coach.

“A key takeaway from this course is that it’s important to understand the coaching process and how to apply that into a consistent program,” he said. “I hope to learn the tools and techniques to be more effective in developing players for the modern game.

“What I’ve enjoyed most about this course so far is being surrounded by like-minded individuals who want to improve soccer on island.”

The course, which is structured into four parts, has already completed its first two modules. Under GFA coach and educator Ross Awa, the first two modules engaged coaches in classroom-setting sessions, with content experts, participating in sample training sessions and group work.

“So far, some key takeaways from the course would be understanding the preparation involved, while also considering flexibility,” said course participant Antonio Prieto. “A lot of times with youth soccer, we don’t know if we’ll have five players for the training session or 25 players, so preparation is key.”

Module 3

The third part of the course entails building a coaching log and work experience, which includes not only hours spent coaching, but a series of planned team sessions and individual player assessments, among other documented activities to submit. This part of the course will take place over the next three months.

Anwah Jameson will be building his coaching log and applying concepts learned from the course as the coach of the Guam High School Panthers boys soccer gain experience as they hunt for their first win of the season.

“I decided to take this course to expand my coaching knowledge and to become a better mentor,” Jameson said. “What I’ve enjoyed most is all the information presented and learning the technical details that goes into coaching. If you are prepared as a coach, anything is possible."

The fourth pillar

The fourth and final part of the course is set to take place in November. By the conclusion of the fourth part, coaches will have completed the required minimum of 60 hours of study. Coaches successful in attaining certification will be able to carry out “C” diploma core competencies as listed in the AFC Coaching Convention Regulations. Competencies include knowing how to produce effective match analysis, motivating youth and amateur players, conducting lively structured interactive training sessions, learning age-specific training methods, and player appraisal, depending on level and age category, among many others.

“I decided to take the course because I recently stepped into a more prominent leadership role within my club and I wanted to make sure that I have the technical, structural and organizational knowledge to lead my club and keep us in alignment with Guam football,” said Kelley Barnhart, president of 76/Circle K Dededo Soccer Club. “I hope to achieve the ability to lead, not just the players I coach, but also the other coaches in the club and their players with a progressive and structured training program.”

The coaches taking part in the course are Noah Bamba, Barnhart, Walter Benavente, Jude Bischoff, Jeroen Bos, Thomas Castro, CJ Cayanan, Ariya Cruz, Hannah Cruz, Daniel Glasscock, Keleko Fejeran, Kiarra Hutcherson, Christian Kido, Jameson, Vance Manibusan, Mindo, Juan-Carlos Mungaray, Loyola Phillip, Prieto, Arisa Recella, Pele Torres and Jireh Yobech.