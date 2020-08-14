Editor's note: This is the first article in a two-part series chronicling Bella Bass' soccer journey and how it had derailed due to multiple injuries and the coronavirus pandemic. Part two will publish Monday.

When Bella Bass finished the eighth grade, she and her youth national traveling squad left to Maui to compete in a series of friendly soccer matches. Long before the trip, she was well on her way to becoming an elite athlete, and she was eager to show the Hawaiians what soccer on the largest Micronesian island was all about.

As Bass stepped onto the pitch, she noticed the physical size of the hosts. They were giants. She was accustomed to playing against players from Guam, and she knew that she was going to have to play harder than she ever had if she and her teammates had any chance at upsetting their gracious hosts.

Several minutes into the match, Bass and one of the opposing team’s players collided, landing awkwardly, and she heard a gut-wrenching pop in one of her knees.

“Unfortunately, they were very large and I was going through a growth spurt too,” said Bass, who hadn’t yet started her career with the Notre Dame High School Royals, and had been experiencing growing pains. “Heavy impact and growth spurt don’t really go together.”

After undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL and meniscus, Bass underwent months of agonizing physical therapy and watched from the sidelines as her teammates played.

The Royals had just won their third straight championship, and she was inspired to get back on the field with her girls and become a part of history.

As the months wore on, Bass gained confidence and strength, but her body had not healed fully. Eager to play the sport that defined her, she ignored the warning signs, discounted her doctor’s and her parents’ advice, and charged out onto the pitch for a friendly against the boys under-14 national team.

“Ultimately, my physical therapist and my parents were telling me I should take more time,” she said. “I was just really eager to get on the pitch.

"I was itching to touch the ball. I think my mistake is I could have gotten stronger."

With one leg not fully healed, and the other weakened from carrying the extra load, she collided with one of the boys, crashed to the turf and writhed in agony. With the tear and pop of the injury she had suffered in Maui still fresh in her head, she felt an all-too-familiar sensation. She didn’t need a doctor to tell her what had happened.

For the second time in less than three years, she had torn her ACL and meniscus.

“Boys will be boys,” said Bass, with enough time having passed to take a lighter stance on the season-ending injury.

With a second successful surgery and more physical therapy than she cares to remember, she prepared for a comeback.

In her junior year, as the fourth quarter girls soccer season had begun, Bass entered a game against the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles and began testing herself. A few minutes from the opening tap, she and an Eagle crashed into each other and ended up on the grass in a tangled mess. Once again, she heard a pop, but this time it was different. It wasn’t as bad as the previous two injuries, but it wasn’t good. As she made her way back to her feet, her gaze locked with her coach’s eyes and tears began streaming down her face.

"I felt the pop and I just stood there for a little and I looked at coach Sam (San Gil)," she said.

“Right when I got injured, I looked at him and I didn’t have to say anything,” she said. “He already knew.”

“‘I really have to start again? Why me?’” she recalls asking herself.

After her second injury, the doctor had told her if it happened again, her career was finished.

This time, her ACL remained intact and only the meniscus gave way. Her ligaments remained strong, but not nearly as strong as her desire for competition.

In the 2019 championship game against the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars, with another Royals title locked up and a few minutes remaining on the clock, Bass entered the game and took part in the moment.

After 10 months had passed, and having missed out on so much of her high school soccer career, Bass’ knees were healed and she was finally going to have the opportunity to play a full season.

But just as preseason practice had begun, the coronavirus pandemic spread to Guam and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a public health emergency. With her signature affixed to an executive order, social distancing mandates in affect and the island placed on lockdown, all organized sports were canceled and Bass’ last chance to compete in high school was gone forever.

"Once I heard school was shutting down and we were not going to have a season, I felt really down," Bass said.

“This was supposed to be my final season that was really going to end my soccer career,” she added.

What Bass recognized as devastation, some of her friends and relatives saw as a blessing.

“A lot of people told me, … ‘maybe it was for the best because of my knee situation,’” she said.

They “would freak out when I told them that I still wanted to play this year,” she added.

As Bass prepares for the future, which includes a plan to attend the University of Guam and later pursue a career as a physical therapist, she keeps the option open for another rally.

“If everything goes well with getting back into shape and training hard, and if opportunity comes my way, I would be more than willing to take it,” she said.

"There is always going to be another day to play soccer," Bass recalled hearing from one of her friends.

“The game may not be as important as the final championship game, but being able to still play - with my injuries - and somehow still excel above average, it’s really a blessing,” she said. … “Even if it’s on another day, then that’s what really matters to me.”