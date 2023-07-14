3 Manhoben Swim Club swimmers excel at Keo Nakama Invitational

Three Guam swimmers, representing the Manhoben Swim Club, traveled recently to Oahu, Hawaii, to participate in the Keo Nakama Invitational Swim Meet.

Amaya Bollinger, Jaden Francis and Israel Poppe represented well for themselves, their team and Guam, coming back with a combined 14 medals.

Amaya Bollinger came away with three medals, placing second in the 100-meter butterfly, first in the 200 butterfly and seventh in the 400 individual medley.

Jaden Francis won four medals, placing sixth in the 100 breaststroke, eighth in the 100 butterfly, seventh in the 200 butterfly and sixth in the 400 individual medley.

Israel Poppe brought home seven total medals, finishing seventh in the 100 breaststroke, fourth in the 100 backstroke, fourth in the 100 freestyle, fourth in the 200 individual medley, seventh in the 100 butterfly, eighth in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 400 individual medley.

The Keo Nakama Invitational began in 1946 in honor of the great Hawaiian swimmer who holds numerous Australian records, along with U.S. and world records. He also was the first person on record to swim from Molokai to Oahu.