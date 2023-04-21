After a lengthy hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 40th APL Smokin’ Wheels event returns Friday through Sunday for bar-banging, dirt-churning, high-flying racing action.

The three-day race, which will be held at the Calvo Memorial Raceway Park in Yigo, will feature competitors from throughout the region and other parts of the U.S.

On Friday, after early morning practice sessions and technical inspections, the event will officially kick off at 5:30 p.m. with the Southern Mountain Gear 5K. Then, speeding things up a bit, at 7 p.m., racers will compete in drag racing.

On Saturday and Sunday, with two full days of motocross, the gate will open at 8 a.m. Fans, who can purchase tickets for $15 at any Foody’s location or at the raceway, will be treated to motocross, autocross, off-road buggy racing, a car show, more drag racing, a barbecue grilling competition, mud drags, drifting, endurance racing, and much, much more.

During an hourlong press conference Thursday at the Guam International Raceway, stakeholders, including Guam Racing Federation President Henry Simpson and past and present senators spoke in support of the international competition and pleaded to keep the raceway open for all to enjoy.

Earlier this year, the Chamorro Land Trust Commission issued an eviction notice to GRF, requiring them to turn in their keys and vacate the premises. The CLTC cited better use of the property to its stakeholders as one of the reasons GRF had been evicted. They also said that the racing federation had been illegally strip mining limestone on the 250-acre property. The racing federation then appealed to the Guam Legislature and were successful in gaining a three-month extension. The extension, which is set to expire at the end of May, allowed for what may be Guam’s last-ever Smokin’ Wheels.

“As you all know, we have been given an eviction notice by our landlord, that Chamorro Land Trust Commission,” said Simpson, who is hoping the Department of Parks and Recreation will be able to assume control of the land and keep the park open so motocross can continue.

“We want to thank Sen. Dwayne San Nicolas and his co-sponsors, Sen. Joe S. San Agustin, Sen. Will Parkinson and Sen. Roy A.B. Quinata, for introducing Bill 56-37, an act to classify lot number 7161-R1 Yigo Guam as a community recreation facility and to transfer authority of the lot from Chamorro Land Trust Commission to the Guam Department of Parks and Recreation,” he said.

Simpson said Sen. San Nicolas “has stepped up to really help us get out of this situation we’ve found ourselves in.”

“We've tried to figure out why we're in this situation,” Simpson said. “We were promised a 50-year lease and we didn't get that. It was up to the Chamorro Land Trust to give it to us.”

San Nicolas, a first-term senator, took on the challenge as he gained vital on-the-job experience as a lawmaker.

“I'm still quite new to politics. So I was learning all this stuff as we go along,” he said. “But what I promised was that I was going to do everything we could to do what is right by the people.”

Growing up on Guam, San Nicolas said that his father wouldn’t let him participate in motocross but he always appreciated the sport and vowed to save the raceway.

He called the raceway a wonderful thing, and said that it brings together people of all different colors and walks of life.

“And that's what's most beautiful to me is that everybody, the entire island of Guam and people from all across the Pacific and Oceania, come here to share something that's so cool,” San Nicolas said.