After losing his previous three fights, Trevin “5 Star” Jones (13-10-1NC) needed a win over Cody “No Love” Garbrandt (13-5-0) in UFC 285 Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

But Garbrandt, a former UFC bantamweight champion, who was riding a two-fight losing streak, won via unanimous decision, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28.

From the opening bell, Garbrandt was the aggressor, landing kicks and punches to the right side of Jones’ body.

After two rounds of a mostly stand-up fight, Garbrandt was clearly winning and the crowd – periodically – appeared bored, as intermittent cheers of “Cody! Cody! Cody!” faded to a crescendo of boos. Neither fighter appeared too engaged, as, several times, Garbrandt taunted the Guamanian. In 10 minutes of fighting, Jones only landed a trio of strikes, not enough to do any real damage to his opponent.

Between the first and second rounds, Jones’ corner, in no uncertain terms, told their fighter that he was losing and needed to finish. Taking the pep talk to heart, Jones dominated Round 3, but it wasn’t enough. Jones landed several hard, right punches which seemed to hurt Garbrandt, but Jones wasn't able to secure the preliminary card bout.