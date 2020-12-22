The University of Guam on Sunday inducted seven former student-athletes and coaches into its Triton Athletics Hall of Fame via a virtual ceremony.

The inductees, in their respective sports, were the following:

• Christobal M. Mesa, football

• Mark Wessling, football

• Patrick M. Wolff, baseball

• Rhoda Santos Bamba, soccer

• Tosca Lindberg, volleyball

• Harold “Hank” Parker, basketball

• Frank Stotts, basketball

“The 2019 Triton Athletics Hall of Fame class joins the list of greatest contributors to Triton athletics,” said UOG President Thomas Krise. “All of you are not only part of the history of Guam’s collegiate sports, but you are inextricably part of the lore of Guam’s entire sports history.”

The event was made possible, in part, by UOG Athletic Director Douglas Palmer.

“We appreciate Mr. Palmer’s tenacity, his desire to develop our athletes, and his tremendous service to Guam’s sports community,” said Krise during opening remarks.

“Every year, Mr. Palmer has added a new athletic program,” he said. “This year, the University of Guam added Triton esports, which is a perfect athletic enterprise during a pandemic and which has already scrimmaged an NCAA Division I school.”

Lawrence Camacho, UOG’s Dean of Enrollment Management and Student Success, joined Krise in kicking off the event.

“Hall of Fame induction ceremonies are important, because they connect our past with the present and serve to recognize the best of the best,” Camacho said. "But, more importantly, they give our current students and families a blueprint for success.

“It is important to keep in mind how Triton athletics play a huge role not just for the student athletes, but for our university community in general.”

Bamba, the first inductee, was most known for her play on the soccer pitch and was honored to have been recognized.

“I do want to thank the University of Guam and the University of Guam athletic department for greatly, greatly contributing to my life,” said Bamba, a middle school math teacher who earned a master’s degree in the mid-1990s.

Lindberg, a former collegiate volleyball player, led the Tritons in 1993.

“I miss all of you and I wish we didn’t have this pandemic going on and this ceremony could have been live,” she said. “I really wanted to have an excuse to come back to Guam and see everyone.

“Thank you, University of Guam. I am very honored. I appreciate it, a lot.”

Mesa, a former football player, was a member of the school’s 1975 championship squad and helped the green-and-gold to an undefeated season in 1977.

“My teammates that I played with all these years, ‘Thank you for your friendship and I respect you all,’” he said. “To my No. 1 fan, my wife, I love you.”

During the ceremony, Cristobal shared a story and donated a memento for the athletic department’s trophy case.

“In 1974, I injured my knee in one game and I was out for the rest of the season,” he recalled. “So, in one game, UOG won that game and dedicated this game ball to me," he added, while picking up the keepsake.

“So, I would like to donate this UOG game ball to the University of Guam Triton for their future display.”

Wessling, who was also a football player during the Triton's 1970s dynasty, thanked his former teammates and coaches.

“It was by the grace of God and his blessing that allowed me to play with such talented, local football players that we were able to come together and form a cohesive football team,” he said. “It’s because of these individuals, the sacrifices, the hard work and the determination that they put in, day in and day out, during the season that we were able to take the championship in 1975 and 1977.”

Wolff, a well-known attorney on Guam, coached UOG’s men’s baseball team from 1977-1979.

He said he enjoyed how his teams reflected many different races and ethnicities and it “made for a perfect model of diversity.”

“My approach, as a coach, with UOG baseball was the four Fs – teaching the fundamentals, developing fitness for baseball, friendship amongst ourselves and our opponents and having fun,” he said.

“Thank you very much. I am very honored to part of this awardee class at the University of Guam,” he added.