There was a time in Oliver Cerbo’s life when he didn’t think he’d even make it to his 50th birthday. In a few days, 51-year-old Cerbo will be swimming, running and biking alongside the world’s most ardent endurance athletes in the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

“Ten years ago, I was really unhealthy,” Cerbo said. “I was drinking a lot, partying a lot. Drinking all night. I didn’t feel like I was going to make 50.”

Taking the stairs proved to be a struggle. He had gout.

“I just felt like I wasn’t going to make it,” he recalled.

His doctor, who competed in Ironman races, essentially, scared him straight.

“He was the one that inspired me,” Cerbo said. His doctor encouraged him to make healthier choices. Cerbo took his doctor’s advice. He decided to take up running.

The path from struggling with stairs to qualifying for a world championship-level endurance race has been a series of small victories that, eventually, became big victories.

After he started running, a friend encouraged him to add swimming and biking into his routine. Running led to swimming and biking and then Cerbo joined competitions. He finished his first half marathon. Then he finished a marathon. Then he trained and completed his first triathlon.

“I kind of just piled everything on when I decided to go that way,” he said. “I just went 100%.”

As a kid, Cerbo focused on his schooling, chasing academic achievements rather than athletic ones.

“I’ve never really been an athlete,” he said. “I’ve started being athletic, this last, you know, when I was really old.”

Qualifying for the Ironman World Championships in Kona came as somewhat of a surprise.

“I never thought – that’s, that’s a dream,” Cerbo said. “That didn’t seem like it was ever going to happen. So I think I was really lucky, getting that slot. That’s the real achievement,” he said.

Throughout his journey, Cerbo focused on improving his performance little by little.

“I was always focused on incremental gains,” he said.

Cerbo, who is a consultant for the Bank of Guam, said he has an engineering background and a special affinity for numbers. It was the numbers that kept him going.

“The competition doesn't really drive me as much,” Cerbo said. “The numbers really, really excite me. If I can gain 1% or 2% over three months, I'd be really happy with that. Those are the kinds of things I chase. If I extend that to years, and then I have, like, a 6% gain, I think that really helps me get faster every year with very small gains every month.”

His first marathon and his first triathlon led him to compete in a half Ironman and then a full Ironman. Cerbo has competed in several half and full Ironman races over the years.

Continuing to chase the numbers, Cerbo signed up for a full Ironman in Subic Bay, Philippines this past March. He finished that race in 12 hours and 10 minutes, earning him a qualifying spot for the upcoming championship in Kona.

The Ironman Triathlon race pushes athletes to complete a 2.4-mile (3.9 km) swim, a 112-mile (180.2 km) bicycle ride and a marathon 26.2-mile (42.2 km) run.

Over the years, Cerbo has qualified for five Ironman championships, he said.

“Kona was completely different. It was completely unexpected,” he said. “Getting to race in Kona is everybody’s, every triathlete’s dream. And it’s so impossible because you have to be really, really good across all three disciplines.”

In Kona, Cerbo said he’ll be among top competitors, even some ex-professional athletes. Looking ahead, Cerbo said he plans to continue training at a high level for the championship, putting in 15 to 20 hours a week of running, cycling and swimming.

But he’s also mindful of why he started running in the first place.

“I’m doing this for health and I never want to push myself so hard that I injure myself,” he said.

‘Never too late to start’

To hear Cerbo tell it, there’s almost nothing in his early life that would have suggested he would end up an Ironman.

He didn’t start consistently training until later in life. He had few athletic pursuits as a child.

“I’ve always been the weakest in the family. I’m very sickly,” he said. “I have zero sports background.”

But he did not let his current situation or his past dictate his future. A choice to start running and a commitment to incremental gains culminated in a Kona qualification for Cerbo.

“I would always suggest to people, it’s never too late to start,” he said. “The human body is amazing but you kind of have to make it work to keep it going. And it’s never too late.”

To represent Guam in the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii this month is a great feeling, Cerbo said.

“To me, I’m just doing this for health,” he said. “I never saw myself as that kind of athlete.”