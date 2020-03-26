After finishing as the world’s No. 36 ranked Ironman 70.3 athlete in 2019, Guam’s Kilhak “Killy” Kunimoto was ready to up his game and try to crack the top 10. But as the COVID-19 crisis spreads globally, that goal will have to wait.

All of his races have been postponed or canceled.

“So sad that all of my races are canceled,” said Kunimoto, a 71-year-old Ironman with numerous first-place finishes to his credit. “I have been training and preparing for the 2020 season.

"My goal is to finish in the top 10 in the world on 70.3 triathlon races," said the nonnative English speaker.

Kunimoto’s season, on March 19, was supposed to kick off at Ironman 70.3 Davao Philippines, but due to coronavirus concerns, it was rescheduled to May 10.

“It should been the kick-off race at Davao,” he said. “Everyone in triathlon family are excited and look forward to this race.

“Most likely, all this year's races are gone now, and I am already looking to next year. I just need to regroup my mind and set it to 2021.”

As the virus gains strength, Kunimoto is content on training and practicing social distancing as mandated in Executive Order 2020-05.

The order, signed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, sets guidelines for athletes, Guamanians, and visitors to follow.

Without races dictating how hard and when he should train, a type of training Kunimoto called “ground beef,” Guam’s most-celebrated senior-citizen athlete is working on becoming a better athlete.

“It's very hard to improve under normal ground beef training, but now I see a great opportunity to improve,” Kunimoto said. “Now, I don't have to worry about slowing down for races, but keep train as hard as I can until we hear good news from race organizer.”

Kunimoto, like the rest of the world’s elite athletes, has found the situation taxing but is focused on what matters most: piece-of-mind, staying in shape, and remaining committed to family.

“I know it's such a discouraging news for everyone, but now we all need to focus on long-term goals, which will lift you and give you reasons to keep train hard,” he said.

In the days and weeks leading up social isolation and social distancing, once a week, Kunimoto worked out at the gym. But with new rules to help stop the virus from spreading, all of the gyms on Guam are closed.

“I was going to gym once a week to do core training, but basic core training can be done in home,” Kunimoto said. “I have already went to buy a mattress to do that. Maybe I will find something new exercise to help me.

“Great time to do new kind of exercise. Maybe, in few weeks, we can go back to normal life but never wait for it. Keep going and find new way to train myself. I am excited about that too. Something new is always good for me.”

While Kunimoto is discovering new ways to train, he is still pounding the pavement and logging countless miles on the bike, careful not to push his body past the breaking point.

"I do not want to over-train and weaken his body’s natural defense," he said.

“When I do hard training, I lose too much immune system,” he said. “I always get sick after the race. I think I use up all of my energy.”

With 32 active cases - including one death - of COVID-19, Kunimoto takes the threat seriously and has adjusted his workout schedule to minimize the risk.

“One of training that I am doing, which is different from usual, is start earlier and finish earlier, meaning no heat training,” he said. "Coronavirus is spreading around here too."

With more races on the horizon and a never-say-die attitude, Kunimoto, now, more than ever, has more to live for.

On March 16, in the Philippines, Kunimoto's life-partner Arlyn Ferrer gave birth to their son, Jayson. Due to travel restrictions imposed by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, a lack of available flights, and COVID-19 concerns, Kunimoto has yet to see his son.

“They are in Manila,” Kunimoto said. “I was just about ready to go over there, but Arlyn said, ‘Please don't come, too dangerous for me to come.’”

“Also, she said, in her subdivision, they don't let outside people to come in, only food can come in,” Kunimoto said.

“Maybe I will become a delivery man,” joked Kunimoto, an architect by trade.

Kunimoto, with monthly trips to see Ferrer, has not seen Ferrer since Feb. 7.

“Despite of what is going on in the world, (you) did good,” Kunimoto recalled Ferrer telling him.

“‘What did I do?’” Kunimoto asked, unaware his son had been born two weeks early.

“Your boy is here,” she said.