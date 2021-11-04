Humble and driven, Ashley Pueblo earned her stripes in jiujitsu, receiving her black belt from Carlson Gracie Jr – a testament to her fortitude and commitment over the last 14 years to the sport jiujitsu.

Pueblo was quick to defer the congratulations to others, highlighting their accomplishments instead, especially that of her instructor – Gabe Baker – who has poured his heart and soul into his students to the point of forgoing his own advancement.

“"As much as I appreciate the island highlighting female black belts, I feel the highlight of the night was my instructor (Gabe Baker) being promoted to black belt too,” she said. “But I didn’t show up to promotions expecting to receive it, I went in excited for Gabe – it was something we all hoped for and it was something we all felt he deserved for a very long time. We’re his team; we stand behind him 110%.”

Uncomfortable with the spotlight, Pueblo had a tough time accepting the congratulations.

"I like my quiet existence working behind the scenes," she said with an "LOL" to her text.

But, she acknowledged the honor. Hours, days, months and years have been spent training, teaching and learning within the academy, and receiving the black belt from Carlson Gracie Jr was a humbling experience, she said.

"He's a tough customer; he won't give it unless you've earned it – it hasn't really sunk in yet. ... Mostly because my belt hasn't been a huge contributor to what I do. It's not about me,” the 32-year-old said. “It's about growing the team, being there for my teammates.”

But Pueblo is the first female out of Carlson Gracie Guam Jiu Jitsu Academy to earn a black belt, and there’s some weight that comes with her accomplishment.

“It does feel more weighty to be the first female at the academy with a black belt ... but it's part of the uniform, it's not your identity,” Pueblo said.

Pueblo attributed much of her success to her fellow martial artists, adding that being female was never a factor.

“I think a better way to describe that is that they didn’t see me being a female as a crutch; a hinderance – like I wasn’t able to do things because I was a girl. In fact, they pushed me, encouraged me just as hard as my male teammates. I felt like I was one of them; part of the team,” she said. “I loved the camaraderie. I didn’t feel like they were just humoring me, I genuinely felt like they took me seriously and they – definitely – didn’t take it easy on me!”

The journey to a black belt has been a lifelong one for Pueblo, who says she accidentally got into the sport. But, the journey doesn’t stop, she said, adding as long as one is continually inspired to learn, then a black belt isn’t the endgame.

“For a lot of us, … the journey has been longer, but is still going,” she said. “I feel like your journey ends when you stop learning. If you feel like you've got nothing else to learn, you may as well just stop.”

Looking back, Pueblo says jiujitsu was something she just wanted to try, adding it was a cousin who introduced her to the sport.

“I tried it and – it was just different. None of the other sports were appealing to me. At that time, I thought all team sports were ball sports and it wasn't interesting enough for me to want to learn more,” she said.

Those first couple of sessions were eye opening, she said, adding the “off-the-wall” movements were insane and soon she found herself using muscles she didn’t realize she had.

The sport tapped into a thirst for knowledge.

“It made me understand body mechanics, which was new and learning something different,” she said.

And, at the time, she admits, it was very much a male-dominated sport.

But, their quick acceptance and push to make her a better athlete won her over.

“There was camaraderie there and they didn't treat me like I was a girl,” she said. "I felt even though it was unequal (in number), they treated me as an equal. That's why I never changed teams."

The sport and camaraderie are what drew her in, but there’s more to it, she said, reflecting on the time, commitment and diligence it took to gain respect and move up at the academy.

“Earning the respect one can get in this sort of world is not easy. But it's different now, which is kind of cool,” she said.

And, there’s definitely a larger female presence, she said, one that she said is refreshing.

While she says she will always be grateful to her male counterparts, there’s definitely an appreciation that more females have gravitated to the sport.

“I'm always going to be grateful to the guys. … (But) having women to look up to and think ‘OK, that's great,’ would have been nice. So I'm glad people do have that now,” she said.

Jiujitsu also allows her to share her love for the sport.

With 14 years under belt, Pueblo has developed a love for teaching, leading kids’, adults’ and women’s classes at the academy.

“I like teaching; seeing the development and growth of other students. It's always interesting to see how they grow in this sport, especially from the first day,” she said.

And, for those who think jiujitsu looks tough and may not be for them, Pueblo is quick to say “try it out.” But, true to her “let it be” nature, she said it’s just about finding what works for you.

“If you don't like it, it doesn't mean you suck, but maybe just means that it's not for you. You can appreciate the sport without having to do it, as long as you respect the sport enough to love it for what it is,” she said. “I would say, try it if you're interested but if you're not, it's all good."