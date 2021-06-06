In March 2020, days before the coronavirus invaded the island and altered nearly every facet of life, Guam Rugby Football Union held its high school boys and girls championship games, but that was the last time the sport was played on the island.

It has been nearly 15 months since the coronavirus pandemic hit Guam, leading to the cancellation of all in-person sports competition and training. About a year later the pandemic, although serious, eased its stranglehold on the island’s health care system, prompting Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to once again allow some high school and middle school competition to begin.

“We were fortunate to finish the season pre-COVID, but have been unable to organize any physical contact activities since then,” said GRFU President Stephen Grantham. “Guam’s high school rugby enjoys huge popularity with both boys and girls.”

Tiptoeing back into competition, akin to sticking a toe into a pool of water to check if it is warm enough to jump in, long-since sidelined interscholastic sports heated up and - for a select few - competition came back to life.

And after both public and private schools began their seasons with non-contact sports, for student-athletes, especially graduating seniors, life had begun to return to normal - but not for all. But with the Department of Public Health and Social Services deeming contact sports such as rugby, football and wrestling "higher-risk" activities for spreading COVID-19, these sports were left off of 2020-2021 calendars.

Rugby is more than a sport

Especially for rugby, with at least 13 of Guam’s student-athletes competing in NCAA Division I programs and a few more playing at other levels, canceling the season was a huge deal. And although the school year will be a thing of the past, the Guam National Olympic Committee along with GRFU will host a 1-day return-to-rugby day on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to noon at Wettengel Rugby Field in Dededo.

The three-hour event, free to the public, is open to all current and recently-graduated high school student-athletes. The event, Guam Youth Olympic Day, will focus on passing, rucking, fitness and kicking.

“Sports are a very important part of the development of our high school students and teach many important values,” Grantham said. “Rugby is no exception, with its core values of teamwork, respect, discipline and sportsmanship being at the heart of what we try to teach.”

Excited for launching even one small event, Grantham welcomes student-athletes to join and get back into the game. However he acknowledges some athletes may be in less-than peak physical condition.

“Some of the high school athletes have continued to train through this period, but we expect there to be a drop off in conditioning,” Grantham said. “However, we do not expect a drop off in the level of skill.”

“The unfortunate thing about losing a year is that graduating seniors, this year, do not have the opportunity to showcase their skills or achievements for mainland colleges to consider in recruiting,” he added. “That being said, we continue to have players recruited into rugby programs and schools because the Guam program is known and respected for producing skilled rugby players.”

While there may be a bit some drop-off is skill and conditioning, Grantham is confident athletes’ enthusiasm and desire will help grow the sport and return it to glory.

“All sports have lost momentum in this period, but we believe rugby will come back as strong as ever,” Grantham said. “There is a pent-up demand for activity as evidenced by the strong demand for place in the rugby event."