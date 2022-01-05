Aaron Rodgers has best Super Bowl chance since first trip

Soon we’ll see if Aaron Rodgers can climb the mountain that stalled Brett Favre.

How old was the boyish Favre when he earned Super Bowl MVP honors?

Twenty-seven years and 108 days.

With many football years ahead of him, folks assumed Favre would collect a second Super Bowl ring.

Only he never did, despite returning to eight Super Bowl tournaments.

“We’re a one-year wonder, just a fart in the wind,” Packers architect Ron Wolf famously said 25 years ago, after watching the Super Bowl in San Diego that favored Green Bay lost, to Denver, a year after Favre and Co. beat New England.

How old was Rodgers when he won Super Bowl MVP honors?

Twenty-seven years and 66 days.

Same as Hall of Famer Favre, who’d kept him on Green Bay’s bench for the first three years of his career, Rodgers has returned to eight Super Bowl tournaments without winning one.

Will the upcoming ninth trip lead to Rodgers raising the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 13 in the Kroenke Dome, after the 56th Super Bowl is played?

Led by Rodgers, a former San Diego resident, the Packers have positioned themselves as the betting favorite to win the four-round event.

Green Bay (13-3) is the first team to secure a top seed.

The Kansas City Chiefs get the second-best Super Bowl odds.

Clumped in the next group are three teams: defending champion Tampa Bay, Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams.

Of the nine postseasons for Rodgers since he handed off just 11 times in the Super Bowl 45 victory against Pittsburgh, the current one appears the most favorable.

Consider that in three of the four NFC title games Rodgers and Co. have lost in that span, three were on the road and the home defeat – a year ago – came opposite Tom Brady.

It should never be surprising when Brady, who owns six Super Bowl rings, wins a playoff game. Against Rodgers last year in Lambeau Field, Brady assembled a shining first half that Tampa, a three-point underdog, rode to the 31-26 victory.

Rodgers showed fairly well that day. But the performance fell short of peak Rodgers. He forced a pass that become a critical interception in the first half. He made subpar decisions near the goal line.

The Bucs showed Brady had a sharp eye for talent when he signed with Tampa the prior March.

In comparison to Green Bay, the Bucs’ offensive line and defensive front were both superior. Rob Gronkowski’s block-and-catch performances, in the NFC title game and the Super Bowl rout of Kansas City that followed, augmented the case that Gronkowski is his generation’s best tight end and an all-time great.

This time around, improved circumstances for Rodgers include Brady recently losing two of his top-3 receivers, Chris Godwin (knee) and Antonio Brown (left the team Sunday for reasons that are still unclear).

Packers running back AJ Dillon has matured in his second season, while lead back Aaron Jones has rebounded from a poor NFC Championship Game. Cornerback Rasul Douglas is to Green Bay what Eddie Rosario was to last year’s Atlanta Braves: a veteran who’s returned dollars on pennies since arriving mid-season.

If Peyton Manning and Brady are right that a home crowd’s noise can muddle a visiting offense’s communications to significant effect, the Packers stand to benefit from having nearly 75,000 additional fans in Lambeau compared with last January when the pandemic limited capacity to 7,772.

Even so, several NFC rivals appear capable of winning at Green Bay.

The Cowboys (11-5) lead the NFC in point differential (147) and have three scary pass rushers to go with NFL interceptions leader Trevon Diggs.

“We have confidence that we can win any game, anywhere,” said Dallas coach Mike McCarthy, who headed the Super Bowl-winning team Rodgers quarterbacked 11 years ago.

Among NFC teams, both the Bucs (139) and Rams (91) own better point differentials than Green Bay (86). The Rams have won five consecutive games since a Week 12 loss at Lambeau in which two stars they’d just obtained, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and edge rusher Von Miller, were still getting acclimated.

Coach Matt LaFleur’s Green Bay team isn’t quite bursting with star talent.

The Packers went into Sunday’s game just 10th in the NFL rankings of Football Outsiders analytics, where Dallas, Tampa and the Rams stood first, second and fourth, respectively.

While the Week 9 loss at Kansas City with Rodgers sidelined by a COVID-19 positive test hurt that ranking, and three starters soon could return after missing most of the season, this is obvious: Green Bay, though a deserving favorite, isn’t a lock to get to Inglewood, much less win a fifth Super Bowl trophy.

Three things

• Why are the Chargers keeping an eye on the comeback of Titans RB Derrick Henry? They’d go to Nashville for Tennessee’s playoff opener if three things happen: 1) the Chargers claim the AFC’s final seed by winning Sunday night at Las Vegas, against a Raiders team that was a 3-point underdog when betting lines opened; 2) the Chargers win a fifth consecutive Wild Card game dating to the 2007 squad’s triumph in San Diego, against Tennessee, under first-year head coach Norv Turner; 3) the Titans earn the AFC’s top seed and first-round bye Sunday at Houston. Though a Week 11 winner at Nashville, the Texans (4-12) are a 10-point underdog.

Henry, sidelined by a broken foot, last played Oct. 31. As the No. 1 seed, the Titans would open Jan. 22 or 23. Coach Mike Vrabel said he’ll decide midweek whether this will be the week Henry’s three-week window will be opened to designate him off the injured list. There’s no plan to play him this week, Vrabel said. Former Chargers team physician Dr. David Chao has said that Henry should return in the postseason, but likely won’t be in peak form.

• If the Broncos fire coach Vic Fangio, they can point to his .396 win rate via records of 7-9, 5-11 and 7-9 going into this season’s finale against the Chiefs. They can note his offenses have finished 28th, 28th and 23rd (or thereabouts) and that Fangio’s decision to fire his first coordinator (Rick Scangarello, now the 49ers’ quarterbacks coach) and replace him with Pat Shurmur hasn’t panned out.

On the other hand, here are the starting quarterbacks John Elway provided Fangio in the coach’s first two seasons: Drew Lock (the leader, with 13 starts), a 34-year-old Joe Flacco, Brandon Allen, Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien. Last offseason, rookie GM George Paton signed a good backup, Teddy Bridgewater, who won the job from Lock but twice went down with injuries. Why keep Fangio? His first defense was 10th in points, and the current unit is third despite heavy attrition in personnel. With a frontline quarterback and new offensive coordinator, what would Fangio do?

• Cowboys Hall of Fame talent man Gil Brandt on Brown’s exit: “While you’re criticizing him and his awful behavior, don’t forget he’s had enablers at every point along the way. There have been a lot of souls sold. Great to say ‘he’s no longer a Buc’ but he never should have been a Buc.”