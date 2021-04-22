Abad, Kim ready for life after tennis

The Guam Department of Education wrapped up its Tennis League, crowning two singles champions – Okkodo High School’s Kyran Abad and John F. Kennedy’s Abraham Kim – the league’s first tennis champions since it separated from the Independent Interscholastic Association of Guam.

Both athletes readily admitted tennis wasn’t their first sport, or even a sport they expected to pick up.

“I first started to play tennis because my family strongly recommended it," said Kim, a senior at JFK. "I did not enjoy playing tennis in the beginning because I am not a naturally skilled tennis player."

Abad said she was just looking to try something new when she first came in as a freshman at Okkodo.

But, both said they learned to love the game. And, as their skills grew, they learned to appreciate the intelligence it takes to play the game and be successful.

“Playing tennis is thrilling,” said Kim, adding he is hoping to pursue tennis at the club level when he heads out to college. With hard work and practice, “I was able to improve my weaknesses through practice and learned to enjoy the sport.”

Kim said he was confident that he could come out of the season with some hardware – a No. 1 singles title was icing on the cake.

“I was pretty confident about it because I put that much effort into practice,” he said. “But I made sure not to put my guard down because there are other talented players.”

His training going into his final season was smarter and more focused, he said, keying in on consistency and a steadier forehand to play a more efficient game.

For Abad, tennis was a surprise on different levels – finding new friends, learning the game and enjoying the intensity of competition.

“My coach and my teammates are the reason I love tennis. They make playing tennis filled with joy, humor, and fun,” she said. “I was just having fun majority of the time until I surprised myself getting into the playoffs.”

Abad, who is planning to join the Air Force and become an adult psychiatrist mental health nurse, said tennis allowed her to work on her mental game.

Instead of relying on talent to win, she said, she took a cerebral approach to the game.

“After my first loss with Erie, (JFK) I secretly told myself to work harder and that I’ll be even with her,” said Abad, adding the match came down to observing tendencies in her opponents and adding that element to her attack. "Observing how my opponents play and getting familiar with it is better than guessing where their hit will be. Studying my opponents to know how they approach, hit, serve, receive is the biggest tactic that helped me throughout the season.”

Abad’s coach, Tom Terlaje, praised her approach to practice and the game.

“When she first came out for the tennis team, she really had very little experience playing tennis at all,” he said. “But she was willing to put in the hard work and as the years progressed, she steadily got better and better.”

Abad doesn’t have a lot of flash to her game, Terlaje said, admitting that’s what allows her to fly under the radar.

“Kyran was amazing this year. … She was just very steady in her play,” he said. “She is like a wall. … You hit the ball to her. Somehow, she finds a way to get the ball back over the net and she just keeps hitting the ball back-and-forth, back-and-forth until you make a mistake. Kyran’s very humble about her abilities, but you can see inside her a fire to succeed.”

He commended her commitment to the fundamentals and embracing his teaching.

“Honestly I’m so happy for her; every game she put in 100% effort to do the best she could for the team,” he said. “I’m sure when she entered that match she didn’t think that she would end up victorious the way she did, but she deserved to win that game. She played so well.”

With the trophies in their back pockets, both Kim and Abad said they’re looking forward to wrapping up their respective senior years.

Kim, who is looking to become a registered dietitian and join the Army, said he’s not playing a second block sport, instead locking in on closing out his senior year with good grades – a step towards the bigger goal.

He thanked his parents and friends for helping him throughout high school and continually supporting him in all his endeavors.

Abad said she still has her eye on another medal. The hurdler said she is looking forward to second block and running track for Okkodo.

She thanked her coach for believing in her and pushing her to reach even further than she thought possible.