With high-school tennis in full swing this semester for the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association, players new and old are back to practice and back on the court. One of the standout players to watch this year is John F. Kennedy High School Islander Abraham Kim, who at the season opener on Tuesday came out of the gate strong, rolling over Simon Sanchez High School Shark Linnaeus Salayon in the No. 1 singles 8-0.

Kim made it to the semifinals in the ISA Islandwide Tennis Tournament last year, and was the No. 3-seeded player in the boys' singles. He was beat by fellow Islander, then No. 1-seeded Mark Fontanilla, who took the match at 8-0. But Kim is ecstatic to be back in competition in his senior year, despite all the setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I did take a break in the middle, for about four or five months. But I came back right after and I’ve been practicing almost every day," he said.

With sports seasons overlapping this semester due to limited-allowability of play-time, the result of only non-contact sports to resume, tennis has taken priority. He was unfazed when asked whether he was nervous about coming back after the break, or about the new conditions that he was playing under.

“Not really, I just play how I practice. I’m feeling good,” Kim said.

However, there was only one big difference that had him thrown off - the absence of spectators.

“It’s a new experience because there are no spectators. ... It's too quiet out there, that’s the only negative part this year,” he said.

During match-play, no one was allowed to line the fence during sets, but supporters were visible just a little way off, watching from their cars. Their energy was enough for Kim, who after playing his match stepped off for a moment to talk to a friend who was waiting in the parking lot.

He shares the attitude of the rest of the JFK team, which coach Kris Seerengan said has been nothing but positive.

“We’re grateful, we’re very grateful that our kids are able to come back under the circumstances," he said. He was very pleased to see the output that his kids had been giving him, and was particularly impressed with the performance that Kim was giving. “I think Abraham is really shining, he’s doing really well,” he said.

The amount of enjoyment that the team is apparent - all business throughout the match, sprinting back and forth, and volleying the ball. Things lightened up immediately once Kim finished and was able to hang out with the rest of the team. There was laughter and joking as they sat on the sidelines together, and helped with the scoring of other games.

Joking with friends is a welcome relief for Kim, who has been hitting the books consistently throughout the quarantine.

“There’s just been schoolwork, a lot of schoolwork,” he said, sharing that with graduation on the horizon, he’s got his mind set on heading to college off island.

Until then, it will be all hard practice and competition for the young athlete. Sports are like a light at the end of the tunnel for many youths who have been struggling through the previous year. And Kim joins the many appreciative student-athletes on the island who will be getting back into the game for what will definitely be a memorable season.