The McDonald’s Preseason Basketball Tournament boys and girls championship games on Sunday night at Father Duenas Memorial Jungle featured some of the most-inspired competition in more than a year.

In the girls final, fighting through a slow start, the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars defeated the St. Paul Christian School Warriors 41-39.

In the boys tournament-ending showdown, the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders defeated the FD Friars in overtime 56-50.

For St. Paul, the three-time defending champion Warriors’ Janniliese Quintanilla put on a clinic in the first-quarter clinic, scoring nine points in the first two minutes. After draining a 3-pointer and a trio of shots inside the key, St. Paul led 15-9 at the half.

But for Cougars’ Torie Rapadas, sitting on the bench, watching Quintanilla break down the defense was disheartening. But, in the second quarter, when head coach Jimmy Yi called the barely five-foot tall freshman’s No. 12 for the first time in the tournament, the powerhouse sprung into action. And as Quintanilla cooled off, scoring zero points in the quarter, Rapadas scored 13 of her game-high 16 points in the period. From inside the lane, just inside the 3-point line or at the charity stripe, her effort helped turned the game around.

“I was just trying to catch up the points, but we all did it together as a team,” Rapadas said.

Rapadas, on the bench, felt helpless.

“It just makes me angry because she (Quintanilla) was scoring all those points, and I just wanted to get the (lead) back,” she said.

In the Islanders vs. Friars match up, pitting teams from the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association against the pride of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, JFK outscored FD in overtime 6-0.

Late in the fourth quarter, Friars’ Jaden Santos appeared to sprain an ankle and had to be carried to the sidelines. A couple of minutes later, Blaise Ada, FD’s catalyst, succumbed to cramps and also had to be carried to the bench. Ada, before exiting, had scored a game-high 19 points. His presence was sorely missed.

In overtime, without Ada and Santos to help run the offense, FD committed multiple turnovers.

With only a few seconds expired in the extra period, JFK’s Kriston Guzman opened with a 3-pointer.

“I felt confident taking it,” said Guzman, who finished with a team-high 14 points. “I practiced so many hours working on it. I guess practice makes you confident.”