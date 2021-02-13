Even though the number of active and newly reported coronavirus cases continues to decline, neither the Department of Public Health and Social Services nor Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has indicated when high school sports competition can resume.

For nearly a year, the public health emergency has raged on and, for at least two more weeks, Guam remains in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2, two rungs below having reached herd immunity. Under the rules and regulations of PCOR2, training and conditioning for noncontact sports are allowed, but there is still no word as to when head-to-head, school-vs.-school match play may begin.

But for at least one Academy of Our Lady of Guam student-athlete and her coach, this season is more about getting exercise and getting back to normal than it is about competition.

“It’s not only about the competition,” said Maria Gregoire, a 17-year-old senior who moved to Guam with her family from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in 2019. “It’s being able to play tennis and getting out here and interacting with everybody. Being able to actually play tennis is what’s most important. And, having fun.

“We can still have fun without having a season.”

For Jan Guevara, the Cougars first-year head coach, making sure her team stays safe, healthy and COVID-free is the priority. Of course, she would like to see how her players match up against St. John’s School, Guam High School and Harvest Christian Academy, but seeing 20 smiling faces, playing an integral role in reintroducing fitness and giving back to the island are the primary objectives.

“My expectations for the girls is really to get out and get some exercise, have some fun, especially during this time of the pandemic,” said Guevara, a former club player at San Jose State University.

She also said that the conditioning and training have been going great, and there has been 100% participation.

“They are all enthusiastic. They participate. It’s been a great season so far,” she said, adding, “I think we’re very prepared to return to play, our first phase being in the training and conditioning has been great.”

Despite uncertainty, members of the Academy tennis team are happy to be outside, away from their computers, exercising, and hanging out with their friends.

They are excited to return to normal, or at least something other than being cooped up in their homes, spending several hours each day on their computers.

“I think my mental health has definitely improved,” Gregoire said. “The situation I find myself in is a lot more exciting,” added the Cougars No. 1 singles player.

She said that - by and large - the most social interaction she has had during the pandemic has been with her family. She also said that she is excited to reunite and interact with friends, gain knowledge in the sport she loves, take care of her mental well-being, and actively engage in an activity outside of school.

“It’s exciting to do that,” she said.

With daily training at the Rick Ninete Tennis Center hampered by delays in court resurfacing, - two of the four courts are unusable - Guevara has the daunting task of teaching 20 girls how to play tennis on only two courts. She said that the roster would have been even larger had she not decided to limit enrollment.

“We have 20 girls on the team and more were wanting to come out,” she said. “We just had to close it off after the holiday.

“There was just a lot of documentation that was required to come back and play safe and healthy. So I closed it down based on that."

With 10 returning and 10 new players, Guevara is pleased with the team’s progression, especially with those who had never before held a tennis racket.

“I just wanted to have fun, and it was a new experience,” said Chelsea Cruz, a 15-year-old freshman who played volleyball and basketball in middle school. … “It was really fun to see the people serve and everything. And just to play on the court and return it back.”

While the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association has included both girls and boys volleyball in its Block 1 return-to-play calendar, the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam schedule does not. Without indoor volleyball as an option, Cruz chose to try out for the tennis team.

“Because we can’t do the contact sports, that is one of the reasons I got into tennis,” she said, adding, “the team is really great.”

“I am having a lot of fun, and the people here are amazing. They’re good at tennis, and we’re all bonding."