Accountability, reflection, forgiveness, and self-awareness in sport and in life

The year is 2023. The world is in flux as a recent pandemic strained human interconnection in a time when people probably need each other most.

Central banks were sent into a panic while economies floundered. The global supply chain was stressed like never before. Leaders' subsequent reactionary fiscal policy pushed inflation almost to an all-time high worldwide.

All of this as the world’s three main superpowers continue to posture for hegemony, risking World War III upon the global population.

This scenario reads like the start of a great book or movie but unfortunately for us, it’s the reality we are currently living in.

Keeping all of the above in mind, I’d like to zoom into our little community and talk about the social media incident that led to Guam High School forfeiting both their Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association football and volleyball matchups against Father Duenas Memorial School set for Friday evening.

The bad luck from social media

I have seen the video many believe led to the forfeits, and I agree that it is vulgar and highly inappropriate.

But I have also been a kid and made more than my fair share of mistakes, some more egregious than others. Fortunately for me and everyone from my generation and older, the internet, smartphones, and social media were not around while we all went through our own growing pains, if you will.

The current generations, to include our children, aren’t so lucky. So what can we do to help them?

We as a community need to take this opportunity to use this incident to educate our kids, not only on the fact that just about everything and anything you do can be recorded nowadays, but also to the simple fact that words do matter. That while the First Amendment legally protects the rights of Americans to speak free from government interference, that doesn’t mean your words or actions won’t carry some sort of consequence.

In this specific incident, a young, talented athlete was put in front of a camera and asked to speak on his upcoming game against FD. Still just a freshman, this young man, who didn’t take much time to consider his answer, chose some very poor words in delivering his message.

No doubt, he is currently dealing with the repercussions of his choices, all while feeling the weight of many believing his team’s first loss of the season resting solely on his shoulders. On top of that could also be thought of as responsible for the volleyball team’s loss as well, a team he isn’t even a part of, yet they too are affected by the consequences of his actions.

Accountability, responsibility

As an athlete, I’ve let my emotions get the best of me on many occasions and I’ve said and done some things in the heat of the battle that I completely regret. Fortunately, I had good people around me who not only pointed out when I was in the wrong but also held me accountable. That moment you put your hand up and take responsibility for your actions is usually an eye-opening, critical moment.

Tough as it may be, that’s usually the point when your self-awareness in relation to how you are affecting your world around drastically improves.

I’m sure this young athlete is struggling right now with everything that has transpired since he said what he said in that video. While I don’t know anyone on his coaching staff personally, I have heard nothing but good things about what that staff is doing not just at Guam High, but in the community. I have no doubt that they will give that young man the support he needs to really learn from this incident so he can come out of it on the other side a better teammate, a better opponent, and just a better human being.

Sports give us the opportunity to learn so many life lessons along the way, and while trash talk of some sort is a part of most, if not all, types of competitions, we must remember that our games don’t exist without referees or officials and, most especially, without our opponents.

We literally need the opposition for our respective games or matches to take place. That notion alone should allow for a basic level of respect – even in the most emotionally charged encounters.

While the world moves around us with little to no awareness of our local issues, regardless of how things may turn out, let us move forward together as one community, looking out for each other, most especially our youth.

They deserve every opportunity to learn from their mistakes in a time when every single action has the potential to be magnified and shared a hundred, a thousand times over.

If that young man reads this, I hope he now recognizes that what he said was 100% wrong, and that nobody is perfect. If he is willing to use this incident as an opportunity to learn and grow, he will be just fine.

Hold yourself accountable and moving forward, take some time to think wisely before speaking or acting out.

FD’s win streak may have reached 61, but I guarantee their team would have much rather played the game in order to really test themselves against another great group of athletes.

Because in sport, just as in life, we need each other in order to have any type of success, even when we don’t realize it.