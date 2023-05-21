Action packed TST tournament, chance to win $1 million, just 10 days away

In a little over a week, 32 teams from around the world will gather in Cary, North Carolina, to participate in The Soccer Tournament in a seven-versus-seven format for the chance to win $1 million. Three of those 32 teams will have at least one former or current Matao player on their roster, giving Guam just under a 10% chance to have one of their own crowned champions when it’s all said and done.

I will be playing with Far East United, a team consisting of several current and former national team players from the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, alongside Matao teammates Shane Malcolm and Jonahan Romero. We’ve also picked up a few players from the states to round out our roster. A number of those players also play professionally with current Matao player Eddie Na on the Tacoma Sounders MASL team.

We have been grouped into group D along with West Ham from the English Premier League, Culture By Mo Ali FC and Dallas United. The West Ham team, who are no doubt group favorites, is filled with club legends like Carlton Cole and Anton Ferdinand alongside some younger players who are currently still playing professionally in the lower leagues in England and Europe.

Culture By Mo Ali FC is run by the team’s namesake, a social media football trainer and former player with over 1 million followers on his Instagram profile alone. This team has yet to announce their full roster, but, so far, their squad is filled with both current and former professional players as well, with most having plied their trade in Major League Soccer.

Rounding out our group is Dallas United, a team put together by Edwin Castro, more commonly known as Castro_1021, a well-known Twitch streamer and YouTuber with over 1 million followers on his social media platforms. This team has some young, hungry players from the Dallas/Fort Worth area of Texas who will no doubt look to surprise some of the more well-known teams of the group. A few of these players have represented the U.S. on the futsal national team so they should be more than capable on the ball.

Twin brothers, Alex and Justin Lee will be participating with the DMV Diplomats in group B. The Diplomats have some big-time players on their roster as will, including the 2012 FIFA Puskas Award winner (goal of the year), Miroslav Stoch and former Liverpool player and 2016 Copa America champion Mark González.

In their group they will be up against a team of legends representing the Wolverhampton Wanderers FC also from the English Premier League, Blade and Grass FC, another squad with some big names who played in the English Premier League, and Villita FC, a team of current and former professional footballers representing the Bluegrass state of Kentucky.

Last, but not least, former Matao player A.J. DeLaGarza has formed his own team named Zala FFF which is in group G, the proclaimed group of death. Aside from himself, DeLaGarza has picked some ballers to fill his roster. Notable players include Lee Nguyen, Mikey Ambrose and former Canadian national team player Lauren Sesselmann. DeLaGarza's team will be facing off against Team Dempsey, Sneaky Fox FC and Jackson Boom.

Team Dempsey is organized by U.S. legend Clint Dempsey and consists of former MLS and U.S. national team greats Eddie Johnson and Jermaine Jones. They’ve also got former El Salvadoran national team player and MLS great, Arturo Alvarez, who has one of the smoothest left foots you’ll ever see.

Sneaky Fox FC is run by former LA Galaxy star and U.S. national team player Mike Magee. Magee has stacked his roster with former MLS and U.S. national team players to include goalkeeper Nick Rimando, defender Jay Demerit, and the one and only Landon Donovan.

Jackson Boom is a team representing Jackson, Tennessee. They are also filled with current and former professional players who are hungry to upset one of the bigger teams in their group and they definitely shouldn’t be overlooked.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 16 at which point it will be a single elimination format. There is no doubt that this tournament will be one to watch as the smaller fields will lend to a fast, exciting game, similar to futsal. Mix that excitement in with the quality of players in the tournament, many of whom are very familiar with each other, and there is guaranteed to be a lot of banter which should lend to plenty of entertainment for the fans. The ticket packages have all been sold out already, only leaving single tickets available to purchase. The tournament organizers will soon announce the streaming format for fans to watch from abroad. ESPN has the coverage rights for the quarterfinals through to the finals so any fans on Guam will be able to watch some of their favorite Matao players one way or another.

If any of you readers know me, you know the plan is to go in there and win this whole thing! Any chance I get to go out and show the world what Guam footballers can do is one I don’t take lightly, and this is definitely one of those occasions. I’ll be heading out to the states next week, with a quick stop in LA to meet our team owner before heading over to Las Vegas with him and the rest of our squad to have a mini training camp to prepare for the big tournament. I’ll be updating you about our preparations as well as the actual tournament once we touch down in North Carolina. Wish us luck!