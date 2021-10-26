Guam’s Ale Ada enjoyed her senior day as Dartmouth University earned a huge redemption win, handing Harvard University their first loss of the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association Ivy League Season Sunday at Brophy Field.

Both teams came into the match undefeated and the 45-31 win by the Big Green avenges a November 2019 loss in the NIRA semifinal when Harvard won 23-22 – the last time the two teams met.

“There’s always an extra desire to beat Harvard. Seeing that we lost to Harvard by just one point in the 2019 semifinals, we couldn’t wait to get back onto the field and redeem ourselves,” Ada said.

The first half of the match was spent in Crimson territory but Dartmouth didn’t break through the defensive line until almost halfway through. From there, Dartmouth hit a groove offensively with six Big Green athletes putting up seven tries. While Harvard pushed the pace attempting close the gap, Dartmouth staved off the offensive attack, winning the game to stay undefeated at 6-0.

The game determines a few key elements for the season, said Ada after the win.

“This was our Ivy opener, so it gives us an idea of where we are at in terms of being named Ivy Champions. If we beat Brown this coming weekend, we will remain the Ivy Champions,” she said.

While both Dartmouth and Harvard were undefeated at 5-0 coming into the match, Crimson held a three-point lead in terms of points scored.

“The competition between Dartmouth and Harvard has always been one of great value, so it gave us an idea of how playoffs and hopefully, the finals will look like,” she said.

Ada said the key focus for the game was defensive pressure.

“We were able to put pressure on Harvard’s attack, pin them in their red zone and make it hard for them to keep possession of the ball,” she said. “It was definitely a physical and nail-biting game, as I had expected it to be.”

The first goal at the 18-minute mark opened the floodgates on offense, she said, allowing them to play Dartmouth rugby.

“It was like being on a rollercoaster that just wouldn’t stop going up. We knew that we were a powerhouse, but we never let up because we also were aware of what Harvard is capable of as a team,” she said.

Ada said her best contribution was constantly scanning and finding the best place to attack.

“There was a lot of pressure coming from the breakdown which made distributing the ball a little messy, but I had to make sure my teammates received every ball in hand,” she said.

Dartmouth will close out the regular season next weekend at Brown University. Ada said their offensive and defensive schemes are taking shape, keeping in mind lessons learned over the course of the season.

“We have to take on Brown the same way we take on any other team. This game against Harvard was another lesson on what we need to work on and keep improving in our style of play going into playoffs. We need to keep setting the tone from the first whistle until the final whistle blows,” she said.

Keeping the lead and possession of the ball will be crucial, she said, as the team works to make things bend in their favor.

“This game will be a great test because we may be facing Brown again in the semifinals. It’ll be another way for us to learn what we need to fine tune,” she said. “It will be important to remain undefeated going into playoffs to secure that number one spot as eventually, it will all come down to points scored in match that determines our place going into semis.”

Sitting at 6-0, Dartmouth suits up for Brown on Oct. 30 in Rhode Island.

(Daily Post Staff)