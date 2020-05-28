When Adrian Cabradilla was 14 years old, he played in his first esports tournament and was instantly captivated by the robust gaming community. He had been gaming since he was five years old, but competing against a field of unknown competitors was an eye-opening experience.

For the Okkodo High School alumni, he discovered gaming wasn’t just about creating fancy avatars and passing the time, he learned he was one of the island's best.

“I was in my freshman year when I started my first tournament,” Cabradilla said. “It was crazy. … I had never met this community. It was my first time.

“I was super nervous. I didn’t know how my skill level was compared to the others. When I participated, I actually ended up in the top four.

“I was like, ‘what?’ I didn’t expect myself to be a factor.”

For Cabradilla, a 20-year-old student at the University of Guam who studies nutritional science, on the way to becoming the island’s top-ranked Super Smash Bros. Ultimate athlete, he has maintained a level-headed pragmatic approach. In the Latte Esports power-rankings, despite sitting atop the heap, he has no delusions pursuing competitive gaming as a career and remains focused on his schoolwork.

“I wanted something where it was completely stable, and there’s a demand for it,” said Cabradilla, who plans to become a pharmacist or other health care professional.

“I rather do something where I do have a safety net. … Once I have a stable job, and everything, I can probably go for more esports activities in the mainland or off-island.”

As a Bulldogs’ four-year multisport athlete, mostly competing on JV teams, Cabradilla has always been drawn to competition and understands the importance of physical fitness.

“Every quarter, back in high school, in almost every year, I joined sports,” he said. … “I used to be in cross country. I used to be in wrestling. I used to be in rugby, and then, volleyball. JV mostly, just so I could get some exercise in.”

Cabradilla maintains that competing in traditional sports has stoked his competitive fire for electronic gaming and draws a correlation between the two.

“There are two things that I see that are pretty common in terms of esports and actual sports, he said. “One is the mentality. If you don’t have the proper mentality, you won’t really go anywhere.

“There are times when I am just frustrated about the game. I get frustrated because some things just aren’t working out, but you would have to sit back and reflect, first - the same thing with sports."

Cabradilla, with his sports background and competitive spirit, has been criticized by others who are not accepting of esports as actual sports. At first, he agreed with the criticism, or, at least, didn’t take it too seriously. But as time passed, he realized that the two mediums had similar attributes.

“At first, I - kind of - agreed that it wasn’t really a sport, but then, when I thought about it, as a former athlete, myself, … there are similarities,” he said. “We see the world as making this legit because there is something competitive about it, just like regular sports. You still have to train. … You have to take care of yourself. There is a correlation with good nutrition.

“You should respect this. That would be the same thing as us talking down on regular sports, like basketball.

"‘Oh, you’re just ripping a ball. You’re shooting in. It’s really easy. Just find ways to shoot it in.’”

Since the beginning of Guam’s esports movement, created by pioneers Peter Quiambao and Ken San Nicolas, Cabradilla has been involved nearly every step of the way. From the early days of RECON, G3 Gamestop, and GeeXpo, regional gaming tournaments, he has witnessed the grassroots movement grow to more than 100 participants.

Now, in 2020, with the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association unveiling its first-ever esports league, with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the inaugural platform, Cabradilla is excited to see the esports reach a new level.

Cabradilla said, in high school, he would have enjoyed representing Okkodo.

“It would have been something I would have been really into,” he said. … “It would have been nice to have gotten involved in this kind of sport.

Cabradilla, who said “the esports community on Guam is one of the most active scenes I’ve ever been to,” has attended regional tournaments in the Philippines and Japan, and has met his childhood idols.

In 2018, at EVO Japan, he got to meet his heroes and compete head to head against some of the world’s best gamers. He was gobsmacked.

“That experience was - like- another level,” said Cabradilla, comparing the top gamers to former NBA superstars Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

“… I went to one of the bars that had a whole bunch os Street Fighter players,” he said. “It’s like me seeing all these famous celebrities in one house.

“I actually played one of them.”

Cabradilla, with nothing to lose, made the most out of the once-in-a-lifetime experience. Although he didn’t win, he learned what it was like to get inside an elite gamer’s head.

“His name is Daigo Umehara,” Cabradilla said. … "These top players are known to be very different. The thing that separates the good from the great players is, these great players are very hard to read.

“It’s a crazy experience. It feels like an overwhelming pressure, that’s in your head because you want to do good. You want to try and outplay this player, but you don’t know what’s in their head."

Once you’re more aware of your opponents’ habits than your own, it just becomes second nature, he said.

While the COVID pandemic has been hard on everyone, lives altered in so many unthinkable, horrible ways, Cabradilla remains positive, studies hard, and is glad he has both traditional sports and esports to get him through these troubling times.

“The people in this community are a whole other level of great people,” he said. … “I started making it a habit of working out, at least four times a week. … I crave social interaction.”