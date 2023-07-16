The Guam Football Association recently announced plans to restart its respective adult leagues after a brief hiatus due to Typhoon Mawar.

In the immediate aftermath of the typhoon, GFA's training facility was left with a considerable amount of damage.

According to a recent news release, the “destructive winds took down six of nine floodlight poles … and caused structural damage to some of the facility’s buildings and fences.”

GFA Football Events Director Sam San Gil said the main issue for the leagues will be what time matches will start.

“The major schedule change is mainly kickoff times, as all matches will be played at earlier times as floodlights are temporarily not available for night matches,” he said.

Those in the soccer community who have been curious about when their respective leagues will get going again will be happy to know that adult soccer leagues will resume as early as July 22, beginning with the Budweiser Soccer League Amateur Division and the Budweiser Masters Co-Ed Soccer League at the GFA National Training Center.

The Budweiser Soccer League Premier Division and both the premier and amateur divisions of the Bud Light Women’s Soccer League will resume the weekend of Aug. 12.

Updated and downloadable schedules are posted online at https://guamfa.powerupsports.com.

While the leagues will be on break for another week, GFA made enough progress with its typhoon recovery efforts to allow select national teams to begin training again in the third week of June. With a full calendar for the rest of the year, it was important for the national teams to resume training as quickly as possible to properly prepare for their respective tournaments.

The U15 boys team will be heading to Qingdao, China, in the first week of September to participate in the East Asian Football Federation U15 boys tournament. The U23 men’s national team will have their first foray into the AFC U23 Asian Cup where they have been drawn into Group C along with Singapore, Yemen, and the host country, Vietnam. Last but not least, the senior men’s national team, also known as the Matao, will be participating in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Similar to the 2022 qualifiers, the men will have to join the first round, which is a playoff with a home and away format in order to advance to the group stage. The Matao will know who their opponents will be in October, when the draw for the first round occurs July 27 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. If successful over the two-leg playoff, the Matao will then begin the group stage campaign in November.