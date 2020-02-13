As the number of people infected with 2019 novel coronavirus tops 43,000, nations and corporations, especially with tourism-based economies, brace for the worst.

The virus, originating from Wuhan, China, has killed more than 1,100 people and has spread to 27 countries. Regionally, countries with confirmed cases include Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and Vietnam.

In the United States, 12 people have tested positive. States with infected people include Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington and Wisconsin.

“The potential public health threat posed by 2019-nCoV virus is high, both globally and to the United States,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated on its website. “The fact that this virus has caused illness, including illness resulting in death, and sustained person-to-person spread in China is concerning. These factors meet two of the criteria of a pandemic.”

In Hong Kong, on Feb. 9, originating from a family sharing a meal, commonly referred to as hotpot, the South China Morning Post reported nine new cases of novel coronavirus.

The show will go on

The Bank of Guam Men’s National Basketball Team on Thursday, Feb. 20, is hosting the Hong Kong Men’s National Team in a FIBA qualifier.

The FIBA qualifier, free to students with a valid ID and those in possession of a prepaid ticket to Guam vs. New Zealand, will take place at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao.

The Guam vs. New Zealand game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 23, at UOG.

Team Guam players, more worried about their opponents than the virus, are compassionate about the issue but do not feel it poses a threat.

“We do understand there is a global crisis for the virus, but FIBA, along with both teams and countries, have put in place requirements for the visiting team to comply with to keep the island community, players, and fans safe,” said Will Stinnett III, the captain of Guam's men’s national team. “As for the players, everyone is excited to play and know that every step necessary for our safety (is) being placed as the top priority.

"The Guam players, along with myself, don’t have any concerns about playing this game," added Stinnett.

But, not everybody is as confident as Stinnett.

Tourists shun Guam; Guam shuns tourists

Since first learning of the virus, more than 6,000 tourists have either canceled their travel plans to Guam or booked for a later date. The preliminary cancellations by market include Korea, 5,358; Japan, 481; USA, 175; Taiwan, 43; and Hong Kong, 6.

The government of Guam on Feb. 8 denied port entry to a Holland America cruise ship which included 800 passengers from Hong Kong. The ship, which flies the Netherlands flag, and has 1,455 guests and 802 crew members, left Hong Kong Feb. 1.

“Passengers may be infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio's administration stated Friday afternoon.

To date, the MS Westerdam has been turned away from Japan, the Philippines, Guam, and, most recently, Thailand.

“The vessel sought entry at two other ports (now, three) but was denied, given the potential risk of infection and the need for a large quarantine," the Guam governor's office stated Friday afternoon.

After being denied by Guam, the Ministry of Thailand allowed the MS Westerdam to enter its port but changed its mind.

"I have issued orders. Permission to dock refused," Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a Facebook post.

Without a port at which to disembark, the ship remains at sea and may head for Australia or North America.

Amid the novel coronavirus scare, the MS Westerdam isn’t the only ship left in the lurch.

With over 170 infected passengers, the Diamond Princess, owned and operated by Princess Cruises, remains off the coast of Japan. With more than 3,700 passengers and crew, the ship is under mandatory quarantine.

Channel News Asia, a media organization based in Singapore, reported Feb. 4 that an infected 80-year-old man boarded the ship in Yokohama, Japan, Jan. 20 and disembarked in Hong Kong Jan. 25.

China, Hong Kong, Macau restrictions

As the fear of the virus and the virus itself spread, two of the cruise industry's largest companies are taking action.

Initially, Royal Caribbean International issued a travel ban for all passport holders from China, Macau and Hong Kong.

On Tuesday, RCI lessened restrictions but maintains a strict quarantine.

“Our 15-day restriction on all individuals who have traveled from, to or through mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau remains in effect, and so do restrictions on individuals who have been in close contact with persons who have traveled from, through or to China, Hong Kong and Macau in the past 15 days,” RCI stated on its website. … “We encourage holders of China, Hong Kong and Macau passports to be aware of the potential for a disrupted vacation, and to contact us with any questions.”

Norwegian Cruise Lines, which operates throughout Asia and the world, remains steadfast with potential customers from China, Hong Kong and Macau.

“Any guest that holds a Chinese, Hong Kong or Macau passport will be unable to board any of our ships, regardless of residency,” NCL stated on its website. “Guests who have traveled from, visited or transited via airports in China, including Hong Kong and Macau, within 30 days of their voyage embarkation, regardless of nationality, will not be allowed to board any of our vessels.

"The standard incubation period recognized by the WHO and U.S. CDC for this virus is 14 days.”

Guam follows guidelines

The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority is following federal travel guidelines. This means travelers from Hong Kong are allowed entry into Guam unless they show symptoms that will trigger an assessment by Guam public health officials and a 14-day quarantine if necessary.

Guam doesn't have direct flights from Hong Kong and no charter flights were scheduled as of Wednesday. The outright travel ban for travelers from China into the United States applies to foreigners who have been to China within 14 days prior to their travel. U.S. citizens and permanent residents are required to adhere to a 14-day quarantine in one of 14 designated U.S. points of entry if they've traveled from China two weeks prior to their trip, according to federal travel guidelines.

“We follow U.S. DOT regulation,” said Rolenda Lujan Faasuamalie, marketing administrator for the Guam Airport Authority. “If they’ve been in mainland China in (the) past 14 days and foreign national, they will not be able to be transported to any U.S. port.”

If passengers exhibit symptoms, airlines have been instructed to alert Guam Customs and Quarantine, who alert the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services for screening, she said.

Guam has no reported cases of the novel coronavirus.

Guam is ready to ball

With safeguards in place, the Guam vs. Hong Kong game will go on as scheduled.

“I understand the concerns surrounding this game, but everyone flying in with the Hong Kong national team have to meet strict requirements and testing before coming to Guam,” Stinnett said. “I would think Hong Kong is also doing everything necessary to ensure that their citizens and country are safe from traveling and having a chance of anything happening to them, as well. So, they won’t be traveling if they felt they were at risk.”

EJ Calvo, the head coach of Guam’s national basketball team, also doesn’t feel the Hong Kong team and their traveling companions pose a health risk.

“There is as much risk from Japanese and Korean tourists, where there are cases of the virus,” Calvo said. “Hong Kong is not mainland China, and there is a ban on anyone who has visited mainland China.”

“Tourists from Asia arrive daily by the hundreds. We’re talking about 12 athletes and four coaches that are professional … and focused on their performance and health.”