When 17-year-old Okkodo High School Bulldogs’ Eliza Manacmul learned that last year’s track and field season had been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, she was devastated. She and her team had trained harder than ever before and they were ready to prove to themselves, their coaches, the other teams and the island how much they had improved and just how good they were.

But before track shoes could be slipped on and laced up, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a public health emergency and student-athletes, their families, and nearly the entire island locked down inside their homes. The cancellation of sports was devastating, especially for seniors who not only had their final quarter of competition stripped away, but then were forced to leave their academic institutions with little more than unceremonious, painstakingly planned, but cold departures.

But Manacmul was only a sophomore at the time, and had two more years to represent her school - or so she thought.

Today, after 10-1/2 months of government-imposed shutdown, the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association has restarted its league with cross-country, tennis, softball and boys and girls volleyball, but Manacmul will not be with her team to enjoy the reunion. After many respectfully heated debates with her parents, her parents are exercising caution.

“I wish I could do sports, but I don’t think my parents will let me,” said Manacmul, holding onto a shred of hope that, at the 11th hour, her parents will have a change of heart.

When her parents told her that they wouldn’t allow her to return to sports, she said the news “was heartbreaking, but I understand why.”

“They just want to keep me safe,” she said.

Manacmul shared that throughout the pandemic she has experienced a range of emotions and held on to hope that the pandemic would soon end. From one week to the next, as the number of reported coronavirus cases ebbed and flowed, dipping and rising, hope turned into despair, back to hope and, finally, devastation.

“It was a roller-coaster ride,” she said. “When I heard that the cases would drop, I thought the new school year would have cross-country and all the sports again. But then, it kept rising. I had motivation to train and run again, but every time the news came, yeah,” she sighed, unable to finish her thought.

Manacmul added that she hopes to be able to participate in track and field, which is scheduled for later on in the school year.

“I really hope for the best,” she said. “It would actually mean everything because that’s always what I look forward to, sports.”

Manacmul, who arrived onto the sports scene only a few years ago, misses competition. Through sports, she has gained confidence and friendships and she wants more.

“For me, it changed my life,” she said. “I never knew I could run through these challenges, and I have new friends because of sports. I made new connections. I got closer with some teachers, especially my coach. I had something to look forward to after school, not just work.”

David Macaluso, a cross-country coach at Okkodo, has witnessed Manacmul, a once-shy honor student, transform into a fierce competitor and feels for her loss. But, he understands the reason for her absence and respects her parents’ decision.

“There are a large number of runners whose family members decided to not let them join or participate because of this pandemic,” he said. “As always, the team’s well-being, health and safety is the priority. I totally understand and respect their decision not to join the team. Safety comes first.”

If Guam’s role in the pandemic is still a concern before school lets out for the summer, Manacmul will still have her senior year. Without a crystal ball or any other way to predict the future, she remains optimistic.

“If there were no sports, I feel a part of my high school experience would be missing and I don’t think it would be as fun,” she said.

Be supportive and understanding

During a recent virtual forum, hosted by GDOE ISA and the Guam National Olympic Committee, health care professionals shared strategies for a a safe return to sport. Luis Cruz, a medical doctor, also recognized that a risk of spreading COVID-19 does exist and said he understands that not all students and families are ready to take that chance.

“With parents, they can help the kids understand that their health is more important than a game,” he said. “And, I think, especially at this time, that we all have known or closely been affected by COVID, and you wouldn’t want that to happen to you, your family, your friends, or your teammates.

“So, just be supportive. We’re all going to get through this together.”

He added that if we do all the right things to protect ourselves, to protect each other, protect those that we love, we will all get through this together and we will all get back to some normalcy and we can go back to playing sports, going back to our lives, and our futures.”

Southern's softball blues

In March 2020, the Southern High School Dolphins softball team was the best on island and was awarded the no-contest championship. Last year, in third quarter sports, softball was the only sport in the block not to enjoy a natural conclusion and, for more than 10 months, chatter between the players and their coach has been mostly dead silent.

Jessilyn Balajadia, Southern’s head coach, said she has not been in steady contact with the team “since I had to break the news to the girls that they couldn’t play their championship game.”

This season, Balajadia doesn't know what to expect or how many girls will show up to practice opening day, but added, "as a coach, to see the girls playing and happy would be a successful season."

“We’ll be lucky to even be able to field a team,” she said, citing safety concerns and athletes being forced to choose between sports. “I’m sure a lot of girls want to play, but it’s more of a safety concern, not just for themselves but their families and I don’t blame the parents if they refuse their child from playing.”

The importance of sports

When Anika Sachdev was a student-athlete, the No. 1 girls singles tennis player for the St. John’s School Knights, she looked forward to heading to the courts after her last class, blowing off steam and hanging out with friends. Sports has meant so much to the now 19-year-old college student that she joined the Washington State University Cougars club tennis team in Pullman, Washington.

“Sports is very important to me,” she said, adding, “I genuinely love the sport.”

“I always forget everything when I’m on the court. It makes me feel good. I like the motivational aspect of it, the mentality that comes with playing tennis,” she said.

“If I wasn’t able to play it, I think that would have ruined my school year.”