As many of Guam’s residents stayed indoors or dashed to secure storm rations and fortify their property on Sunday, with Typhoon Mawar headed toward the Marianas, the 56-year-old Art Guerrero was busy winning a Guam Triathlon Federation Sprint Distance Series race at Hoover Park in Piti.

More than 20 years older and four minutes faster than the closest competitor, Guerrero, in 1 hour, 14 minutes, 36 seconds, won the grueling, mettle-testing race.

“I’m at an age of time I am happy just being out there competing and having fun with the young up-and-coming athletes,” Guerrero said.

With some of the big names in racing like Ryan Matienzo, Tom Schils and Jacob Torres not competing, Guerrero had a fighting chance for the podium. Despite the big three opting out of this race, Guerrero still had to combat a competitive field through a 750-meter swim, 20K bike, and 5K run.

Guerrero, before the race, eyed a top-five finish but never thought he’d earn the top spot on the podium.

“A win wasn’t supposed to happen but, I’ll take it,” Guerrero said. “Having fun is the true spirit of triathlons.”

After the swim, a mere one second separated Guerrero from Shin Miyagi, who exited the water in first and second places. Guerrero, with the slimmest of leads, distanced himself on the bike portion, a full six minutes faster than Miyagi. Miyagi finished two minutes faster than Guerrero on the run but never caught up.

“I just made sure I maintained a strong bike to pull away from Shin, because of his strong run,” Guerrero said. “In the swim, I took it easy because I saw the big boys weren’t there – Jacob, Tom and Ryan.”

In the female division, Dina Soriano, 15, soared to a first-place finish. Soriano, in 1:35:14, was nearly five minutes faster than the competition.

Soriano, along with her gold-medal performance, was the fastest to finish the swim, which she did in 15:02 – 19 seconds quicker than Guerrero.

“I had a goal to be out of the water first, which I was able to achieve,” said Soriano, a member of the Manhoben Swim Club.

Soriano, who finished five minutes slower than her personal record, said she was not pleased with her time but was not able to properly train for the race as she was busy representing John F. Kennedy High School's paddling team.

“My biggest challenge was not having trained my bike or run as much, for I just finished my high school paddling season,” she said. “It was also extremely hot on the run which drained me. However, with these challenges I always try to make up for my lack of physical strength with my mental strength.”