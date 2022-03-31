Agueda wins MS basketball championship

Faced with a filled-to-capacity gym and a raucous home crowd, the Agueda Johnston Middle School Pirates staved off a huge fourth-quarter rally from the Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School Roadrunners to win the Guam Interscholastic Sports Association Middle School basketball championship last week at the Roadrunner gym in Dededo.

Armed with a huge post in Darnell Camacho and a versatile point guard in Phoenix Borja and an unselfish supporting cast, the Pirates earned the first middle school championship for the school and the first-ever earned off a playoff run.

When the Roadrunners launched a full-court press that closed an 11-point gap in a span of 43 seconds to 2, the Pirates looked rattled. The Roadrunner fans were on their feet and the gym was rocking – reminiscent of pre-COVID times.

But, the Pirates said they reminded themselves what got them to the big show against the Roadrunners, a perennial basketball powerhouse under the guidance of Coach Erwin Villa.

“Coach Cal’s advice was to calm down and just continue to play basketball and keep fighting to win,” Camacho said.

Pirates head coach Calvin Fejeran said it was all about teamwork and pushing together during the entire game.

Against a team like the roadrunners, it was important to keep their foot on the pedal and their composure regardless of the score.

“Throughout the season, we always stressed the importance of teamwork. While we do have some key pieces on our squad, the success that we achieved could not have been accomplished without each member of our team,” he said. “The ability to trust their teammates forged great bonds that became a pillar of strength as a team, which allowed them to become more efficient and dynamic on the court.”

Going into the game, Fejeran said he didn’t want to put any pressure on his athletes. During the timeout when BMS rallied back, he reminded them of their success.

“We told our team that we are proud of how far they came this season. Whether we won or lost, basketball is a game where you are meant to have fun,” he said. “We told them to savor this moment and enjoy it with your brothers on your team. It was hard for them not to notice the energy and atmosphere of playing a championship game at someone’s home court. But our guys did a fantastic job staying locked in and focused on our game plan.”

After the game, Camacho said it was fantastic winning the trophy and taking one home for the Pirates.

“It feels amazing to win the championship knowing that we worked hard to get there,” said Camacho, who is hoping to attend George Washington but isn’t sure what the future holds.

After sitting out two years because of COVID, Camacho said the season was about more than trophies though.

“The best thing about getting back on the court was just getting to play and get back to having fun on the court,” he said.

Borja reiterated the sentiment, adding “It felt great to win because I thought there wasn’t going to be any sports and I have never won a championship before. It was a great memory because I was with my teammates and my coaches too.”

Looking ahead to high school, Borja said he hopes to play at the next level and compete as a Gecko or a Father Duenas Friar.

In the meantime, however, he said he plans to “improve on my shooting and my defensive IQ. I want to continue to work on all aspects of the game.”

For Fejeran, the win was a culmination of all the work his team has put in. And, while the championship was fantastic, he said, he hopes his athletes take more from the game than just a win.

“-I want them to remember the hard work that they put in throughout the season and the success of their efforts. That same mentality can be applied to all aspects of their life off the court,” Fejeran said. "The possibilities for each and every one of them are endless, and I am excited to see them play at the next level, even if they are on different teams or even sports.

This was the first time middle school basketball held a playoff, creating an atmosphere that was almost unreal for everyone who showed up.

“It was a great change, one that I hope becomes a constant in MS sports because it prepares our players for high school,” Fejeran said. “In years before, playing for the best record did not seem as fulfilling as having playoffs. With the change of format this season, it garnered greater competition as every team is striving to come out on top.”

And, for Agueda? What’s next for them?

Fejeran was definitely ecstatic to bring one home for the Pirates.

“It has been a long time since Agueda has had top honors in basketball, and this year has been very special because our school has managed to bring it home for both the A team and B team,” he said. “We will see what happens next year, but right now our focus is to help prepare for the upcoming season for girls basketball.”

(Daily Post Staff)