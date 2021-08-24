This is it.

Only two rounds left after adrenaline junkies churned out a stellar race this weekend during Round 8 of the 10-round 2021 Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championships Sunday at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo.

Conditions were perfect, said race organizer Robert Bucek, for a day at the track. The day featured a full day of “moto carnage,” he said, with classes in several minibike, ATV, to the minibikes and larger fuller-sized machines in the various racing divisions.

“It’s been a fun year because the competition level was raised. Some great young talent out there throwing elbows and rubbing plastic,” Bucek said.

In a nod to the older, more experienced riders, Bucek said some of the “old talent” is definitely getting back into the swing of racing, “trying to show some of the young’uns how its done. Good times, for sure.”

In the heated Open Class, Lil Jon Aguon is still reigning supreme as the defending champ and points leader.

Aguon, who doesn’t shy away from competition, has always enjoyed the work it takes to be No. 1. And, with a target on his back, he’s always working that game plan.

In a previous interview, he said it’s all about being a smarter rider, training harder than everyone else and having the discipline to follow through on what is planned.

“I stick to my game plan,” he said, adding, “The way you train is the way you’re going to fight, so in other words: Train hard, fight easy.”

For Aguon, it’s important to teach his proteges to race well, too.

“It’s me, my son (the reigning 65cc champ - Jonboy), my daughter (Jeriah) and my nephew Alize Monde (the current second-pace 65cc points holder),” he said. “It’s never ending, especially when it comes to the kids. … I’m a dad that sets up for the race for four riders weeks ahead and still have to come out strong."

This past Sunday was no different with fellow motocross runner JR Cepeda gunning for a shot at the podium. In the first heat, Cepeda blazed through the first turn, stretching the lead out for a dominating win over Aguon.

"Heat 1 – I got off to a bad start," Aguon said. "By the time, I got up past all the lapped riders at 18 min, JR was too far up."

However, in Heat 2, Aguon took the time flex some muscle, blasting out of the first turn with Cepeda and Blaise Aiken chasing him down. The trio freight trained around the course, tearing it up and looking for an opportunity to take the lead. At the checkers, it was Aguon who blitzed through, taking the heat and overall round 8 win in the championships. Cepeda took second with Aiken in third. The rest of the field finished as follows: Mike Limtiaco, Marshal Vawters, Kim Aiken, Jonathan Aguon, RJ Santos, Marvin Pangelinan, Zachary Chang, Bong Radam and Pete Alvarez.

"No back and forth," he said. "I was in the front and led the way."

With Round 8 wrapped up, the next two rounds will be crucial as riders jockey for position. Here are the finishers in the other races held Sunday.

Top three finishers in other races

• 450 class: Aguon, Limtiaco, Vawters

• 250 class: Cepeda, Aiken, Kim Aiken

• Over 40 Vet class: Limtiaco, Aguon, Kim Aiken

• Schoolboy/girl: Jordan Leon Guerrero, Abraham Guerrero, Damian Manibusan

• Open Novice: Zac Cruz and Aaron Overstreet tied for first; Derek Merkely; Keenan Taijeron

• Open ATV: Bucek, James Lujan, George Santos

• Women’s Minibike: Jessani Leon Guerrero, Mariana Wenden, Elizabeth Overstreet

• Open Kids Minibike: Richard Wenden, Lawrence Limtiaco, Isiah Salas

• 85cc Kids Minibike: Richard Wenden, Lawrence Limtiaco, Isiah Salas

• 150cc Kids: Jessani Leon Guerrero

• 65cc Kids Minibike: Jonboy Aguon, Alize Mondia, Talen Diaz San Nicolas

• 50cc Kids Minibike class: David Guerrero, Xallen Manibusan, Jeriah Guzman

• Kids Mini ATV: Gavin Lorenzo, Ava Maria Zapatos, Troy Larance

Round 9 of the championships are slated for Sept. 19 at the Guam International Raceway. Gates open at 7 a.m. with practice runs starting an hour later. Mandatory safety meeting kicks off at 11 a.m. with racing taking center stage at 11:30. While the races are open to the public, the racing organization reminds spectators that COVID-19 restrictions still apply.