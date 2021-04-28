The island’s top motocross racers took off, shredding through the dirt and COVID-19 safety protocols for Round 3 of the 10-round 2021 Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championships this weekend at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo.

from the minibikes to the big guns in the Open ATV and women’s minibike and full-throttle machines of the 250-450cc classes, racers of all ages and skill levels showed up ready to show out. Newly reintroduced was an Open Novice Motorcycle Class for those riders who are newer to the sport of motocross.

With a dry weekend shining on the island beaches, it wasn’t a good weekend for the track, with dust being a key factor, over the 1-1/2-mile course.

Round 3 in the Open Motorcycle Class was all about who was going to take down Little Jon Aguon, who has been reigning supreme for several years.

The defending champ had won the last four heats in a row, taking the overall wins in both Rounds 1 and 2. Pre-race chatter had JR Cepeda as the most likely candidate to take on Little Jon Aguon’s reign, especially since he had been the only rider so far to compete anywhere near beating Little Jon Aguon.

However, it was Blaze Aiken on a Cycles Plus Kawasaki who took the early lead with Cepeda in second and Little Jon Aguon toeing third thanks to a rough start. Aiken and Cepeda made it a show up front, fighting it out for the lead. Cepeda eventually took Heat 1 with Aiken in second and Little Jon Aguon in third.

However, the defending champ was not to be denied as he tore up the start in the second round and rocketed straight to the front of the field. Within a few opening laps, Little Jon Aguon pulled away, leaving Cepeda and Aiken to battle for second.

Aiken turned up the heat, jumping huge over obstacles and throwing his machine into the turns to gain the edge on Cepeda. Midway into the second heat, Aiken turned it up, screaming past Cepeda. At the checkers, it was Little Jon Aguon in first with the Heat 2 win and the overall victory for the third round. Cepeda took third, but his combined score was enough for second overall. Aiken took second and the bronze overall to round out a loaded field for Round 3.

In the 450 class, Little Jon Aguon earned the win over Marshal Vawters. Shade Pitter picked up third on her KTM, with Michael Limtiaco and Bong Radam rounding out the top five.

In the 250, Aiken edged out Cepeda to hold the field. Kim Aiken earned third overall.

In the Over 40 Vet Class, Michael Limtiaco beat out Kim Aiken, with Jon Aguon and Bong Radam holding out the top four.

In the Schoolboy/girl Class, Abraham Leon Guerrero earned top honors, beating out Jordan Leon Guerrero and Damian Manibusan.

In the newly minted Open Novice, Aaron Overstreet claimed Round 3 with Keenan Taijeron and Derek Merkely rounding out the top three.

In the Open ATV, Georgie Santos battled past Robert Bucek and George Santos for the top spot.

In the women’s minibike, Jessani Leon Guerrero repeated her top performance from Round 2, claiming the overall victory to beat out Elizabeth Overstreet, Breean Larance and Nicole Delos Reyes.

In the Open Kids Minibikes, Lawrence Limtiaco battled past Isiah Salas and Jay Whitman for the first spot.

In the 85cc, Limtiaco returned the favor, taking the top honors in that class

In the 150cc Kids Class, Jessani Leon Guerrero took the win aboard her Kawasaki.

The 65cc Kids Minibike Class had Jonboy Aguon taking first on his Yamaha, with second being taken by No. 6 Talon Diaz San Nicolas, with No. 49 Daniel Salas in third.

In the 50cc Minibike, Leo Limtiaco grabbed the top spot while Cam Lorenzo owned the Kids Mini-ATV Class.

Round 4 of the 2021 Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championships will be held May 16 at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo. Gates open at 7 a.m. Mandatory safety meeting starts at 11 a.m. Spectators are welcome, but required to follow posted safety protocols. Those interested in getting involved or who are looking for more information can visit www.GIRMAC.Teamapp.com or contact Robert Bucek at 727-5381.