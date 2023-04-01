Aguon to battle with Hagiwara at Rizin 41

Kyle Aguon is preparing to take on Japan’s Kyohei Hagiwara at Rizin 41 tonight at the Maruzen Intec Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan.

Both fighters are looking to get back into the win column and, with a clash of styles, fans can expect an interesting battle as the two men attempt to impose their will on each other.

Hagiwara is known for having a slick stand-up game, while Aguon has high-level wrestling and grappling skills.

Aguon spent most of his time on Guam in preparation before going over to Japan to complete his camp before fight night.

“My preparation has been great! My nutrition was on point with the help of Boka Box, my strength and conditioning was done with 23 Fitness and CrossFit Latte Stone, and my (mixed martial arts) training was done with my Spike 22 team. I’m feeling great and I’m really excited to get back in there and represent the island," Aguon said of his work to get ready for the international bout.

While Hagiwara has won his last three fights by submission, a stat that is not lost on Aguon, he has the ability to do some real damage with his striking as well.

Aguon knows what’s at stake but also knows he’ll need to take calculated risks to work to the inside so he can play his game.

“I definitely feel that wrestling and grappling are my strong points and I feel that, come fight night, I will be able to use that to my advantage. My opponent is a great striker but he’s lost his last few fights by submission. If I can close the distance without taking too much damage I feel like I will dominate from that position," he told The Guam Daily Post.

Aguon has been fighting in Rizin for some time now and when he fights in Japan he is supported by his wife, Miyuu Yamamoto, an MMA fighter herself, as well as her son Erson, who also fights in Rizin.

While most people have their family supporting them, Aguon's family is literally in his corner for each of his fights, which is something he deeply cherishes.

“The support is like no other. It’s an amazing feeling having your family live the sport with you. Walking the same walk and sharing every moment of it with them is so fulfilling,” he said.

Win or lose, Aguon is really excited about the opportunity to fight Kyohei and put his training to the test.

He said he loves everything about the journey he’s on and has even recently opened a new gym with two of his friends and training partners, Joey Crisostomo and Justin Cruz.

“The gym is called Studio 22. We just got it started for a place to train, but we will be opening up for classes soon. We will offer a kids MMA and wrestling class, adult MMA, cardio kickboxing, and gi and no-gi jiujitsu training," he said. "Good things coming!”

As he gets ready to make the long walk out to the ring, Aguon said he is really appreciative of MMA and the life it’s given him.

“I love this, as it’s given me so much. I’m looking forward to passing on my knowledge and experiences to the next generation of athletes coming out of Guam. I would like to thank everyone for the love and support! Biba Guam!”