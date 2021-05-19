Blink and you’ll miss it.

The island’s top racers and mud boggers headed down to the Guam International Raceway in Yigo for the fourth round of the 10-round 2021 Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championships Sunday to tear up the track in all age divisions and skill levels.

The sound of roaring engines filled the morning as warmup sessions began at 8 a.m., prepping for the 11:30 a.m. kickoff. From the kids minibike and women’s minibike to the large machines in the 250cc and 450cc classes, the event was a huge success despite Mother Nature leaving behind huge, thick mud pits, making for a sloppy, slippery course. Built-in jumps added to the fun of the day for the 1.5-mile course.

With three rounds under his belt and several years of championships, Lil Jon Aguon isn’t done winning. Confident and a firm believer in his training methodologies, Lil Jon Aguon, aboard the Cycles Plus Kawasaki, jumped to an early lead in Heat 1, leaving the field of competitors behind in a blaze of muddy glory and never looked back.

The true battle was for second place between JR Cepeda and Blaze Aiken. The duo duked it out until Aiken took a spill and couldn’t recover.

In Heat 2, the track conditions had improved thanks to steady racing and a blazing hot sun. Cepeda and Aiken put on a show for the fans with huge jumps and bar-to-bar, elbow-bumping racing. In the end, it was Lil Jon Aguon undefeated and owning the sweep with Cepeda and Michael Limtiaco rounding out the top three spots.

In the 450cc, Lil Jon Aguon again added to his winning record with Limtiaco, who won the Over 40 Vet Class, and Marshal Vawters in the next two spots.

In the 250cc, JR Cepeda owned the field. Matt Smiley, Jordan Leon Guerrero, Aiken and RJ Santos blitzed in for the next four spots.

In the Schoolboy/girl class, Jordan Leon Guerrero took the race, with Abraham Guerrero and Keenan Taijeron rounding out the top three.

In the Open Novice class, Taijeron won first place with Derek Merkely and Aaron Overstreet in second and third overall.

Georgie Santos opened up the Open ATV class with a roaring win, with Robert Bucek and James Lujan taking silver and bronze, respectively.

Jessani Leon Guerrero continued her reign in the Women’s Minibike, sweeping the round. Elizabeth Overstreet and Breean Lawrence earned the silver and bronze finishes.

In the Open Kids’ Minibike, Isiah Salas, Lawrence Limtiaco and Jay Whitman grabbed the top three spots.

In the 150cc Kids class, LG Racing rider Jessani Leon Guerrero took the win aboard her Kawasaki

The 65cc Kids Minibike class had Jonboy Aguon taking first on his Yamaha with second being taken by No. 2 Alize Mondia. Talon Diaz San Nicolas was third.