The American International College Yellow Jackets NCAA Division II women’s varsity rugby team defeated the Colgate University women’s club rugby team 90-5 in 15s competition Saturday, Oct. 2, in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Guam’s Keiani Pangelinan, who graduated from St. Paul Christian School and played rugby for Okkodo High School, played inside center and scored two tries for the Yellow Jackets.

Simon Sanchez High School graduates Joanne Alvarez and Shiela Sarmiento also contributed in the win.

"I felt good about scoring twice, but if it wasn't for my teammates' hard work or moving the ball and working together, then that wouldn't have been possible," Pangelinan said. "I have the best team, and I wouldn't trade them for the world."

After the Yellow Jackets' two previous games were canceled (Yale University and Brandeis University), the game against Colgate marked the first time AIC had hit the pitch in competition since Sept. 19, when the team defeated Lander University 39-5 in Red Bank, New Jersey. Against Lander, Alvarez, a freshman, scored her first college try.

"I felt great returning to the pitch after having the past two games canceled," Pangelinan said. "Of course, I was still nervous because it was our first home game, but I remembered that I have such big support from my family and friends back home, and I remembered that I play for them."

Next, at 4 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 7 (ChST), the undefeated Yellow Jackets, 3-0, are scheduled to take on West Chester University of Pennsylvania in West Chester, Pennsylvania.