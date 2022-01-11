Simon Sanchez graduate Sheila Sarmiento is refusing to rest on her laurels. Currently running high off a championship in the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association Division II Championship game last November to dethrone West Chester University of Pennsylvania, 29-17 with her American International College Yellowjackets, Sarmiento said the win is only fuel to get better and reach for more.

“I feel like the best feeling was knowing that we were on our way to the championship game. After we won the semifinals, it just felt like we were unstoppable,” Sarmiento said prior to the Christmas break. “We understood our placement in this conference and we planned ahead on the minor details in order to play a smart game.”

Never having made it that far, Sarmiento said it was surreal and “being able to step on the field at West Point already felt like a dream.”

It’ll be an adjustment, the former Shark said, as she transitions from playing 15s to 7s.

“Fifteens's and 7's are two extremely different ways of rugby,” she said.

Conditioning, conditioning and more conditioning – that’s her target, she said, in order to handle the faster pace at sevens.

In general, she said, it’s important that she hone her body to handle the physicality of the game. Bruising hits and bone-busting tackles are part of the game. And, the mental edge is just as crucial, Sarmiento said, adding her goal is to ensure she’s capable of mentally adjusting to the pace and strategy of the game.

“As a player, I need to try and put more work in the gym whether it would be for strength or cardio,” she said.

Utilizing her lessons from this past season, she said, a big weapon in her mental arsenal is learning to keep her composure, especially when faced with challenges on and off the field.

“Mid-season I experienced my first ever ‘big injury,’” she said, adding her focus shifted to recovery and ensuring she was ready to handle the rigors of the sport upon her return.

“My mindset was (focused on) composure. Whenever I held a conversation with my teammates, I always brought up that even if I don't play, you must understand that you need to stay composed,” she said.

That mindset allowed her to tackle her recovery and eventually find ways to defeat her opponents on the field.

“You can't let the other team get to you,” she said. “No matter how many points, minutes, or seconds away we are.”

Looking back, Sarmiento said, another lesson she took to heart was one of adjusting and adaptability.

“Playing the game of rugby came naturally because it was what I knew, but on top of missing home, adjusting to a busy/fast-paced lifestyle, extensive school work, practicing, lifting, and away games was – in a way – challenging for me,” she said.

Being an island girl meant the sociology major got the opportunity to spread her wings.

“I enjoyed how the games gave me an opportunity to see a different perspective than what I am used to back home,” she said. “Being able to travel and see the many sights, playing on different fields, meeting people is what I enjoyed the most.”

The fast-paced lifestyle also took some getting used to, Sarmiento admitted.

“Coming from Guam, we live a very simple lifestyle. Everything and anything we need is always in our hand’s reach,” she said. “Here – it always takes a while for everything and if you don't work at the same pace as everything, you will be behind.”

The freshman said the sport of rugby has allowed her to grow and expand her horizons.

And, because rugby is still a growing sport on the mainland, she finds herself instantly connecting with other ruggers.

“Being able to chat about how crazy the game is always brings laughter and joy because we love the game and it's feels like a special language we share,” she said.

The freshman said her success is still a work in progress, but the support of her mom makes it hard not to always want for more.

“I am extremely grateful for my mom. She continues to work her hardest so that I am able to do what I love,” she said. “She plays a tremendous role in why I do what I do.”

For island athletes looking to level up, she took a page from her book of lessons, especially when faced with challenges.

Be consistent in what you do, Sarmiento said. “No matter how big the setback or how much better you think others are compared to you, stay consistent. Put in the work, and just like one of my coaches back home said to me ‘be a sponge.’ Understand your place in the sport and work from that and what you need to do to be the best you can.”

Sarmiento’s rugby season will be kicking off soon. And, the Guam athletes currently suiting up for the Yellowjackets are eager to see if they can add more hardware to their treasure trove.