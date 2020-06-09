For pro baller Morgan Aiken, the line that separates motivation and discipline is the one that separates those that can and those that succeed.

“I always have younger guys talk about motivation. Motivation is crap. I’m not motivated for a lot of the workouts and practices,” he said, adhering to a strict belief in himself and the work ethic that has gotten him closer to his dreams. “Discipline is holding yourself accountable after the feeling of being hype and energetic are gone. If you’re basing your work ethic on motivation, you’ll remain average.”

Aiken, who recently re-signed with the Saitama Broncos in Japan, says he was blessed to find his passion at the age of 8. A disciplined approach and a love for the power of repetition has enabled him to hone his game, slowly carving a career in the sport he loves so much.

“The most talented part about me might be my discipline and consistency,” he said. “I was blessed to find my passion … and I promised myself I’d give my all.”

Like many successful athletes, Aiken is dismissive of distractions and outside influences, saying it’s not hard to tune out naysayers and embrace the grind of skill repetition and powering through daily workouts.

“I see the outside influence, but it fuels me. I take it personally and hold onto it,” he said.

It’s not about proving people wrong, he said, but elevating your mindset to a better place.

Getting to a “place where it doesn’t matter because you know you’ve put the work and hours in to where you’re more focused on the process than the outcome. The outcome will take care of itself,” he said. “And if you don’t make it, what else could you ask for if you gave 100%.”

As for what it takes to shine in a bigger pond, like Japan, the 25-year-old said, “I don’t really get bored doing things over and over and over and over again.”

It isn’t that practice makes perfect, he said, it comes down to discipline and adhering to the age-old sports philosophy that “perfect practice makes perfect” and “repetition is key.”

“This is the only way!,” he said. “People work on things for a few months, talking about ‘I need a new workout plan’ or ‘I don’t think this is working.’”

That mentality doesn’t make sense, he said, describing what it takes to succeed at any goal a person may have.

As a point guard playing pro ball, Aiken has had to adjust and adapt his game, elevating it to fit the system. That has meant countless hours in the gym, honing his craft and attempting to become more efficient either offensively or defensively. It’s meant hours watching game footage or college ball to keep his mental game on point.

“High school used to be just athleticism and putting my head down going to the basket without caring about anything,” said the St. Paul alum, laughing. “I think I enjoyed high-school basketball more. .. Now that it’s a job, it’s like any other job where there are definitely days where I’m like “damn, another day of basketball.”

Playing the point in Japan has meant learning game control and a smarter way to get people into spots or call the right play, he said, adding that was a mindset shift from playing stateside.

And, every day means learning and trusting the process to grow as a player, he said.

Reaching out and teaching

For Aiken, playing in the pros against world-class caliber talents has meant opening himself up to picking the brains of some of the best athletes he’s ever faced. But, it’s also meant learning that some people don’t care where he’s at or what he’s wanting to learn.

As someone who is always learning, Aiken refuses to let the naysayers from his past detract from his goals of the future. To that end, in between 60 games a season and daily workouts, he started a brand of his own that pushes a platform that embodies positivity and the power of hard work – a tribute to his love for the game and those who do support him.

Reciprocating that vibe, Aiken continually gives back, always ensuring young athletes, who reach out to him or find his journey inspiring, are never ignored.

As a young player learning a college system after playing high-school ball for the St. Paul Warriors and then transitioning to the pros, Aiken took a lot of his bumps and bruises alone without guidance from veterans.

“Coming up, I’ve been left on read, or brushed off by older experienced players when I would reach out to ask for help, so I do my best to reply to any and all DMs and to help anyone who has a passion for basketball to grown because I know what it feels like to be curious and eager to learn, and get no response,” he said.

Now, Aiken ensures he responds as quick as he can, keeping his advice authentic so that it’s taken with the vein that it’s given.

A quick stroll through his various social media feeds demonstrates that commitment to growth and positivity. Celebrating victories and sharing life lessons are common, and the dialogue between Aiken and his friends and supporters is real and engaging.

“I started my brand to express my mindset and give people a chance to represent the minds of chasing something they believe in, (for) all sports,” he said. “And I use my IG as a platform in hopes that through negativity and doubt, they find in it themselves to believe and not give up.”

Aiken, who flies on his social media platforms as The Human Plane, a nod to his insanely high vertical, is still grinding out and getting ready for a season that encompasses 60 games over 10 months. While it can be a grind, there’s no doubt that hundreds of young athletes on Guam are hoping to have those same opportunities when they get older.

Q&A

Q: For someone from Guam, what kind of message do you hope to send?

A: No one is going to come and help you unless you start reaching out and demand to be noticed. Guam is way too small for us to sit back and wait for opportunities to come our way.

Q: You mention the hate and growth and using that fuel who you are - that’s a difficult mindset for people to grasp. Give us an idea of how you have put that kind of stuff behind you or used it to push you.

A: I guess the lesson here that I took is that other people who are negative don’t matter. If you’re really passionate about something, no one will stop you from going after it.

Q: Have you ever felt like quitting?

A: The worst was my second year, and trying to understand the concept of a professional PG and understanding the game. I fell into a hole where I became insecure because there was so much going on, and it was overwhelming. I think it took around 3 to 4 months. Told my mom it was too much to handle. But she was saying it’s what I chose to do and so to just stay the course. It was a day to day process of working at it, that slowly created comfort and understanding.

Q: Japan, right? How’s life there? Give the rest of the island a peek into a day of being a pro baller.

A: Japan is awesome. I love the fact that I get to live there 10 months out of the year. Well we practice four to five days a week. This season, we had night practices, 5-9 p.m. I make sure to get in weights everyday before or after practice, usually an hour and a half. And 2 to 3 times a week, I get treatment, to just have my body checked, stretched, and massages to recover from all the training. I never used to stretch or take care of my body in that sense until I had a veteran player come tell me to start, so my body won’t break down as I get older.

Q: Describe the types of workouts you do?

A: My workouts are always simple and I try to keep it game related. Incorporating in-game scenarios. My practices are basic but I think it’s just the amount of hours I’ve put in. I keep to myself and just work on my craft. Staying consistent and disciplined to what I have to get done. It’s just I learn to enjoy the process of it all, because I know where it will lead me.

Q: What are you working on to be more efficient next season?

A: This season I’m working on lowering my set point in shooting. Noticed my shot became short the more fatigued I got. My left-hand finishes, and also my decision making off the hesitation.

Q: What’s something people don’t know about you?

A: Something people don’t really know about me is my sleep pattern I believe. I’m always awake on Insta and people tell me that I never sleep. I just fell into a routine where I take 3-4 hour naps 3 times a day, so it seems like I’m always up and active. Gives me the best way to be time efficient when training during off-season

Q: What’s a hobby you’ve picked up?

A: A hobby I’ve picked up would be graphics designing and Photoshop which was a huge part for my business. And it was me teaching myself through a bunch of YouTube videos.

Q: MJ, Kobe or Lebron?

A: I don’t think I’ve ever given an opinion on the MJ, Kobe, and Lebron debate. … I’ve learned to just appreciate the talent. I’ve haven’t had a favorite basketball player since MVP D-Rose and I think that’s because everyone has something to offer. But I must say, I’m an MJ fan before either Kobe and Lebron.