Recently, Morgan Aiken got the news he had been hoping for – the Saitama Broncos, a professional basketball team in Japan, would be picking him up for the 2020-2021 season.

Aiken, who started his professional journey in 2015 and has played for three other professional teams in Japan, was a late pickup for the Broncos, joining them a little after season’s midpoint.

Coming on to the team 30 games in to the season, Aiken said he struggled to find a groove and was inconsistent for the team at the point guard position.

“I signed so late so my stats are terrible. I signed at like the 30-game mark, and we played maybe 15 games from there,” he said. “Slowly earned my way into rotation, but yeah... nothing impressive.”

Despite what he deems as non-impressive, a contract extension from the Broncos serves as a testament to the value he brings to the roster and proclaims an investment in his potential for growth within the Broncos’ system.

“That’s why I was ecstatic when they offer me to re-sign,” he said. “They’re viewing me as someone who can continue to grow in their system. … I’m excited to develop more as a player to help this organization grow.”

The grind never stops for Aiken, who is in his fourth year professionally. To ensure he brings value to the roster, he’s honing his craft and improving his mental edge in the off season.

“In Japan, or the pros, it’s more role-based. I’m a PG, so I have to set people up – actually be the extension of the coach,” he said, describing the job of setting up the best scorers or ensuring he’s giving the ball to the hot hand on the team that night. “So I’m watching a lot of college basketball films. Not so much the NBA because the talent is just so overwhelming, and it doesn’t translate at times.”

The three-second defensive rule clears the paint, changing game play in the NBA, he said, adding that rule doesn’t apply in Japan.

Individually, he’s working on the minutiae of his skill set to make himself more efficient at the point and more proficient at scoring.

“I’m working on lowering my set point in shooting … noticed my shot became short the more fatigued I got,” he said. He’s also working his left-hand finishes and game time decision making.

The caliber of play

Playing in the pros in Japan is tough, he said, describing the play and elite caliber of athletes playing pro ball in Japan.

“Having former NBA teammates to going up against former NBA athletes, it gets intimidating at times,” he said. “But at the same time, we’re on the same court now, so I don’t really have time to shy away.”

Aiken laughs when asked if he’s raking in NBA amounts – the top pro player in Japan recently singed a million-dollar deal.

“No way near that, but it’s good money in my opinion,” he said.

Humble and down-to-earth, Aiken said he never wanted to be a pro for money, and living a simple life makes it so he can enjoy what he does.

For Aiken, playing professional ball has always been about doing what he loves and picking up from some of the better minds in the sport.

Being able to learn and pick the brains and skillsets of former NBA players, overseas professionals as well as high-caliber Division I athletes has allowed Aiken to expand his mindset, embracing the growth that comes with experiencing and learning from different styles.

Being surrounded by like-minded individuals allows the 25-year-old to push up and see better for himself, regardless of the obstacles he faces.

As an 8-year-old playing small hoops, he dreamed of playing ball, but the reality is the season, which comprises roughly 60 games within a 10-month season, is tough on the body and the mind.

“I’ve grown to respect these NBA players a lot more for having to play 82 games, especially star players. It’s insane,” Aiken said. “That’s why like these GOAT debates are pointless. They’re all crazy gifted, even lasting 82 games.”

In our next article, Aiken shares the journey that has helped him grow and continue to strive. From playing hoops at St. Paul to college and adjusting to the pros, it hasn’t been easy and the journey is far from over, but Aiken is eager to see where the next step takes him.