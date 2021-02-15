After its introduction to the island in the early 2000s, the sport of drifting has become a staple at the Guam International Raceway. Guam’s close proximity to Japan, the birthplace of drifting, has made the island a unique place for the sport to be cultivated.

For anyone not familiar with the sport, drifting tasks drivers with intentionally driving around corners at high speed, while getting as close as possible to the corner, which is usually represented by a cone. It’s a sport that takes precision and accuracy, but brings about an adrenaline rush for the driver.

As a pioneer of drifting, Tom Akigami helped bring the sport to a competitive level with the help of a professional drifter from Japan, Katsuhiro Ueo. At the time, drifting was at a grassroots level, so the arrival of Ueo marked an important moment in history for drifting on Guam.

“We brought him (Ueo) out to Guam,” Akigami said. “He did some demo runs and kind of showed what real drifting was. Then, the following year, we brought out more drivers, then it was every year we were bringing out even more drivers. I’m talking about the guys you see in magazines and on the internet,” added Akigami, who had built a network through his days traveling to car events with local television show RevTV.

“Guam has been very fortunate to have that direct relationship with some of the best drivers in the world,” Akigami said.

One local drifter who has been on the scene since the beginning is Von Burrell, who got into drifting when his dad was stationed in Japan. Burrell, 31, has had the opportunity to compete off island at the professional level.

“I’ve done it (drifting) so much here on Guam that I wanted to try competing with other people, especially people I never knew and doing it professionally outside the island,” Burrell said. “I did a whole season in the Philippines and I traveled back and forth 16 times in a year.”

With Burrell receiving experience elsewhere, he has been able to see the difference in drifting ability and thinks Guam has definitely progressed over the years.

He said that drifting on Guam has “grown a lot.”

“As you ride, you can see a lot of us are getting faster and closer together when we race,” said Burrell, who thinks a sense of assurance and trust has been built through the progression.

After learning from professional drifters, Akigami placed it upon himself to help the sport progress further, creating competitions and offering drifting clinics, as well as continuing to bring high-level drifters to share their experiences and offer real-time training. Since then, the ability of drivers and popularity of the sport has only increased.

“The skill level has definitely gotten a lot better,” Akigami said. “There are probably a handful of guys who have been doing it since day one, but most drivers now are younger guys who had started just a few years ago.”