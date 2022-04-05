After two years of cancellation inspired by COVID-19, the Crimson 7s women’s rugby tournament hit the pitch on Sunday (ChST) at Harvard University’s Mignone Field in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

With three college rugby teams with players from Guam, the 2022 version of the historic event had more of an island feel than ever before.

The tournament consisted of 10 teams spread out in three pools: Pool A, B and C.

Pool A was made up of three teams: Dartmouth College, Sacred Heart University and Mount Saint Mary’s University.

Pool B consisted of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Harvard University and the the American International College Yellow Jackets.

The third pool, a development division, featured the Dartmouth College B Team, the Army/Harvard B Team, the Yellow Jackets' B Team and New England College.

The one-day tournament featured student-athletes from Guam who play for the Dartmouth Big Green, the MSMU Mountaineers and the Yellow Jackets.

Dartmouth, the 2022 15s national champions and MSMU both compete at the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association Division I. AIC, also a member of NIRA, competes in Division II.

While the teams with Guam representation fell short of making the Cup Finals, an honor that belonged to Army and Harvard, Dartmouth advanced to the third-place game where they defeated Sacred Heart 41-0.

Dartmouth’s Ale Ada described the loss to Army as “disappointing,” but said that they “knew that it was going to be a good matchup.”

“They always bring a good fight whenever we compete, but we just came up short. It really comes down to the grunt work and giving it your all. Props to Army for giving us a great game,” added Ada.

In the Plate Final, the up-and-coming Yellow Jackets lost to West Chester College 27-15.

In the Plate Semifinals, the Yellow Jackets defeated the Mount 22-12.

Even though the Big Green didn’t get their desired result, they learned from defeat.

“Though we didn’t get the outcome we wanted from today, I was happy with the performance my team and I put out today,” said Ada, a two-time national champion. “But this tournament also gave us a chance to figure out what kinks we may have and we can then use that to improve our craft in the following weeks of training for Ivy 7s and Nationals. I’m proud of our team’s attitude going into our next game following the loss against Army.”

With 10 women from Guam playing in the tournament, the Mariana Islands were well-represented at Harvard. Ada, proud to have been part of the tournament, is even more delighted at the strong representation her island had in the tournament.

“It’s amazing to see Guam being represented in collegiate rugby by such talented women at the D1 level,” she said. “Just four years ago, a few of us were signing to play rugby at a higher level and the numbers just keep growing. I’m amazed at how much rugby has grown and the ways in which it keeps growing.

“I feel a sense of pride and humility knowing that I, along with former Guam teammates, have been able to blaze a trail and leave a path for younger girls who strive to play rugby at a higher level.”