Rarely does a loss feel like a win, but for Alex Castro and his fight fans, Saturday night’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship loss to Sweden’s Gustaf Cedermalm in Bangkok, Thailand was proof that he was born to brawl.

Not sure when his left eye was affected by a poke or a graze, Castro fought through to the end of the fourth round until he couldn’t see any more as the referee called the fight seconds after the end of the round.

“It just got more blurry after a few more exchanges so they had no choice but to stop it,” Castro said.

Over 10 years and nine months since his last sanctioned bout in Pacific Xtreme Combat 30, fight fans near and far were super hyped to see the Hågat fighter back in combative action – and the 42-year-old did not disappoint.

From the get-go, everything Castro threw was crisp and on target, recording the first knockdown early in the first round.

“My first punch that I connected rocked him,” Castro said. “I saw his face change, but that dude has a hard head.”

Scheduled for five, two-minute rounds, both fighters delivered a masterful, violent performance with Castro looking like he was ahead of the score card before the injury.

“I was trying to knock him out and avoid walking into his punches,” Castro said. “He’s got a really fast forward movement.”

Castro felt that his performance is proof that there was no ring rust at all, but looking back from the night before, he could’ve done more slipping.

“Maybe just slipping more after each punch. It was hard to do this in a bare-knuckle fight, unless I was just boxing him. We were scrapping,” Castro said.

This being his first BKFC fight, his opponent had a reported 20-3 bare-knuckle record. Castro was pleased with his showing, knowing that his opponent has many years of experience with this type of fighting, with the most recent just six weeks ago.

Guam love

Leading up to this fight, there was an overwhelming amount of support and love for Castro. His valiant performance only solidified that feeling and his sentiments are the same.

“No doubt. It’s always a good feeling to know your people support you, especially after that outcome, coming up short,” Castro said. “I’m still finding time in between to thank everyone. Thank you, Guam. I love you.”