Alex Castro and bare-knuckle fighting seem like a marriage made in fighting heaven.

For local fight fans, the viciousness Castro had brought to MMA fit perfectly into the bare-knuckle game.

Now 42 years old, the Hågat brawler will get the professional taste of it after signing to fight in the Asian circuit of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship on Dec. 10 against Swedish fighter Gustaf Cedermalm in Cambodia. The bout will be a catchweight brawl.

“I’m stoked about it, especially being the first fighter to represent Guam at that level,” Castro said. “I grew up fighting on the streets, so transitioning from MMA to bare knuckles is not something new to me. To me, it’s where I feel safe at. This is where I really belong. If they had bare knuckle back 10 years ago, I would’ve done that.”

Well-documented of having trouble with the law, Castro spent six years in prison at the Department of Corrections before being released Nov. 19, 2019. Since then, he’s focused on training his mind and body to be in tiptop shape while pushing his Most Hated apparel brand.

With the inner fire to continue to fight after his release, Castro took a practical approach. Three years straight of training provided a gauge of where he stood with the younger guys with UFC fighter Trevin Jones as his litmus test. He even took on JJ "Superman" Ambrose in a Glorified exhibition boxing match which he considered a success.

A free man

Just this week, Castro was given the official notice that he is no longer on parole.

“I’ve been through a lot. Six straight years in prison (12 years in the penal system). I took accountability. I never complained. I did my time and came out with a plan to be better, be more productive and try to give back to the community," he said. "Use my time in jail to help the kids (stay out of it)."

“I still struggle, but I’ve learned to think first before I make any decisions," Castro said. "I’m still working on me. I have God close to me and people that I love and love me genuinely.”

Karma

Unlike other contact sports such as football, rugby and basketball, where players usually participate in the best years in their late 20s, the peak years of an MMA fighter are the early- to mid-30s. Look at some of the UFC champions and their ages: Francis Ngannou (36), Alex Pereira (35), Alex Volkanovski (34). Castro was locked up for most of his 30s.

“That was my karma. My prime years were taken away. I did time during my prime years and I knew that. I did stuff back in the day that I’m not proud of. I did things less mature. I didn’t think. I did things repulsively. I handled things violently,” he said.

Fresh start in life and fighting

As a newly-minted free man, Castro is looking at this opportunity as something to make Guam proud.

“It’s not about me. I’m a proud CHamoru and I love my island," he said. "To fight overseas and represent our island on the bare-knuckle level means the world to me. I can’t wait to bang it out. I’ve been holding a lot in. I’ve learned how to channel my energy that will benefit my life.”

Without an MMA fight since 2012, his competitive juices are, once again, flowing.

“For me, getting hit with the bare-knuckle, I’ve gotten hit (on the streets) my whole life with that," Castro said. "When I get hit, this might sound crazy, but something just turns on and I become a forward fighter. I’ll still apply pressure. It’s a weird thing.

“We’re not dealing with any jiujitsu or wrestling. This is straight stand and bang. Bare knuckles is different. The adrenaline rush and the punches come in different. They hurt more, obviously. Growing up, I fought a lot in the streets. That’s why I think I’m comfortable with this.”

No regrets, better choices

Still a menacing force with a tattoo-filled, chiseled physique with hardly an ounce of body fat, the new outlook on life separates the Alex Castro of today from the Alex Castro of years past.

“I’m still the same guy," he said. "I’m just making better choices. I’m just not doing things the way I used to, in terms of handling a situation, and that was through violence. Now, it’s not even worth it.

“No regrets. Period. Everything you go through in life is supposed to shape you. I know a lot of people who say they regret things. Why regret it? You learn from it. You got to fail to be better. I was fortunate and man enough to want to be better. It starts with the choice of wanting to be better. Everything I went through in my life, all the hate, all the love, all the successes and failures, ... I just want it to make sense and use it to inspire people.”

New game

From a life of uncertainty behind bars to being able to run up San Ramon Hill as he pleases, all of life’s struggles seem to be coming to a peaceful calm that will result in controlled violence come Dec. 10 in Cambodia as he prepares to let his fists fly – legally.

“This is what I want to do. Everything happens for a reason and everything is aligning. Everything has now come full circle,” Castro said.